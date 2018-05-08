A lot of Pixel owners got excited when we noticed the Android beta page was back for Android P, but things just got better. A lot better.

At Google I/O it was announced that seven other manufacturers were participating in the Android Beta program for Android P and it will be available for everyone today. The list of eligible phones, since that's why you're reading this in the first place:

Sony Xperia XZ2

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Nokia 7 Plus

Oppo R15 Pro

Vivo X21

OnePlus 6

Essential PH‑1

You'll enroll your devices the same way Pixel users do, by visiting the Android beta website and signing up. Have fun!