A little less than a week ago, Google released Developer Preview 3 / Beta 2 of Android P for its Pixel and Pixel 2 series. Now, Sony's pushing that same update to the Xperia XZ2.

The Xperia XZ2 is one of the first third-party phones to be included in the Android Beta Program this year, and while it took a few extra days for Sony to launch Beta 2 for it, a host of device-specific bug fixes are included. According to Sony, all of the following issues have been resolved:

Small difference in max vs min volume during call

Microphone stops working

Wireless Charging on XZ2 not fully recognized

SD-cards formatted with exFAT are not recognized

Nightlight is not triggered correctly when using sunset to sunrise setting

GPS not working on some units

4G+ can cause the modem to crash

Tethering/Wifi Hotspot makes the system unstable

Along with all that, the upgrades Google included by default should be present as well — including 157 new emoji, subtle improvements to Android P's gesture navigation, and a new BiometricPrompt API that aims to provide a new standard for apps to handle fingerprint sensors, iris scanners, and face unlock systems.

Anyone that's already running Beta 1 of Android P on the Xperia XZ2 will receive an OTA update to download Beta 2, but if you're still running Oreo, you'll need to manually flash Android P onto your phone.

