Everyone knows it's what's inside that counts.
We've all had a good long look at Android Oreo. A few have been using it for the life of the beta and are running it on their phone right now, but most of us are waiting and will continue to wait for a while. One universal truth is that when Oreo comes to phones that sold well and we see millions of people getting it, we'll hear how it looks the same and that makes it a disappointment.
To make this worse, all the phones from Samsung and LG and HTC and everyone who is not Google or Motorola probably won't even resemble all the screenshots of Oreo you see here at Android Central and every other place on the internet that talks about Android.
I'm going to nip this one in the bud: none of that matters. It never did matter and it never will matter.
Android is old software. I don't mean that in a bad way — it's old as in finished and not being redesigned every six months. Expecting big changes to the interface was normal for the first few versions, but now you will see more refined and focused changes, like what we see in the updated notification shade. These changes are designed to give the user more information, give developers new ways to make the users happy, and be integrated into the user interface easily. The same goes for the other visual tweaks in Oreo: the icons and notification dots. When you do something that supports an entire platform and can be pulled into any interface, you go slow.
The time for big changes to the interface has passed.
In other words, these visual changes were built in a way that Samsung and every other company making phones could use them and keep everything looking the same as it did before you updated. You'll still be able to do things like choosing which notification channels you want to see or expand a notification to see more info, but Oreo on your Galaxy S8 will look just like Nougat did. Samsung likes the way it looks, and since you bought it, presumably you do, too. And if you don't you hit Google Play and replace damn near all of it.
We know this to be true with the only non-Google phone running Oreo: the as of yet unreleased Sony Xperia XZ1. Check the video and see what we mean.
Yup. Looks the same. But god damn I want that tiny Compact. Bad.
Anyway, that's not what is important with Oreo. And won't be the important part of Android P or Android Q. The important things that make Android better each and every time are what goes on behind the scenes, and Oreo has a few changes that are a pretty big deal.
What will make the most difference to us while we use our phones is the new way background limits are done. We've covered them in all their technical glory (hit the link below) but the tl;dr is that they will keep your phone from bogging down when you have a ton of apps open and "running." The app you are looking at will run better because the apps you're not looking at have a set of rules that keep them from hogging all the resources. I'm hoping that means I will never watch my keyboard lag three letters behind ever again.
Android Oreo features you'll love: Background Execution Limits
Other big changes are the new way fonts and emojis are handled and the Autofill APIs. Every phone that gets updated to Oreo will benefit here. Even if your phone doesn't look like the pictures you've seen online when it's updated, it gets these new features and more from the security side and others that make life easier for developers. And that's what really counts. Without developers, an entire platform will die, even if it's a really good platform.
Folks will rush to Reddit or comment sections across the web to complain that Android is stale when their phone gets the Oreo update. And they will all be wrong.
Reader comments
Android Oreo will look like Android Nougat for almost everyone
Well..yes...and no. For example, people who buy Nokia phones - and there are way more than, to be honest, even I think there should given what's being offered - are getting a pretty big change with 8.0 which you certainly prefered to skip, Jerry. And that's the horrendous shift to white backgrounds everywhere, including the notification tray.
So someone who buys a 7.0 Android phone with the stock look and likes it and then sees it changed to a completely different look after an update and doesn't like it, is not going to have a good experience.
Sure, fortunately Android 8.0 now has OMS built into AOSP with full support for themes and the folks at Substratum have already announced they'll be able to provide an app to completely theme Android using what Sony did and Google finished implementing without the need to root. And that will solve that problem.
But even that will still require access to a desktop to grant elevated privileges through ADB. It's fairly simply and anyone who can follow simple instructions will be able to do it...but let's face it. That will be me. And you. And other people in these tech forums.
The average Joe will not even know that such a thing is available. They'll simply be confronted with the startling change.
As you said, yeah, most people won't. Because most people don't buy phones with stock Android. But there are those who will. And such a change might not be welcomed by them (I sure know I would immediately sell a stock Android phone is 8.0 didn't support theming and I was forced into those horrendous white backgrounds everywhere...)
That third paragraph is interesting... Hadn't heard that... It'll be nice to get access to substratum layers again now that I've not rooted. Although I agree uptake will be very limited among the "normals".
Marshmallow to Nougat changed a lot with Samsung, it's very well possible Samsung will change it again for Oreo.
But you are right that the behind the scenes changes are more important than visual.
Any visual changes Samsung makes will be Samsung's own doing, not necessarily changes from Oreo itself.
Jerry: "But god damn I want that tiny Compact. Bad" -- ugh, same here Jerry...same here.
In fact, I'm thinking of getting the smaller Pixel just to downsize. I have loved the 6P but I'm ready for the Nexus 5 size again. But I didn;t want to give up dual front-facing speakers. Pixel 2 might fit the bill...maybe.
At this point, I don't really get excited about features baked into the OS. Chances are whatever "new" feature is in there was probably already programmed into some earlier phone by an OEM. I do, however, care about improvements in performance and security advances like we see have been seeing since Lollipop. I'm pleased with the work Android has done with Oreo, because the "back of the house" is more important to me.
Good article and thanks, Jerry.
Wouldn't mind that the interface is "stale" it it wasn't so damn ugly... It's ruled the pixels out for me.
It won't be finished til there's a theme engine. Or at least a dark theme.
Please do not use the Lord's name in vain in your post. This is offensive to many people.
What makes you think he's talking about your god?
The fact that he wrote it with a lowercase "g" while the eponymous and somewhat unoriginal "God" (Y'all don't call it Yahweh anymore...) Of Abrahamic faiths is a proper noun would suggest he meant one of the others... Perhaps Odin, Thoth or Bacchus (a few of my favourites).
Anyway, offence is taken, not given. Turn one of your other cheeks... It's what Jesus would do. Allegedly.
God damn him for doing that. 🙄
I don't have a samsung phone, so from what I've heard, they already had picture in picture. if that's true, why couldn't it be implemented on nougat devices? All the other stuff on oreo is well and good( I like the way it's gonna handle background task, and security advances ), but project treble doesn't interest me, as I would change the stock rom anyway, after 6 months, and I like the way I setup my phone for notifications, so no change is necessary for me. Something that can already be done on nougat(pip) should be officially supported, like the eventual addition of the assistant was to marshmallow, when people started to ask for it.
Android is just the OS. Samsung, or any OEM for that matter, still puts their own programming into their devices. There is a disconnect in how enthusiasts think about the OS. Android can do almost anything, having "anything" added to the base OS is a convenience, but there are few restrictions to what the OEMs or a regular application can allow you to do. Many features are just an interpretation/skin and one reason why features can differ so much between manufacturers, but it's not native to the base.
I get it... Kinda like how the Note 5 is exactly like the Note 8. =P
Bring back ice cream sandwich ! Lol