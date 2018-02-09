Samsung's old flagships will soon get a new life.
Samsung and software updates go together like oil and water. The company's been infamous for years in regards to the speed and longevity at which it updates its existing hardware, so it's a pleasant surprise to see that the entire Galaxy S6 series and Galaxy Note 5 will, in fact, be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo.
If you head to T-Mobile's support site, you can see that the Galaxy S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+, and Note 5 all show that their current software phase is complete for "Version 8.0 Oreo." This means that T-Mobile and Samsung have both agreed to support Oreo for these devices, and considering that the S6 and S6 edge will be three years old this April, that's pretty incredible.
It's unclear at this time if other carriers in the U.S. will follow in T-Mobile's footsteps, and there's also no word as to when Oreo will start to roll out to the above devices.
Even with those uncertainties in mind, this is still exciting news. Galaxy S6 and Note 5 owners, who's pumped?
Reader comments
Will my S8 get Android Q then???🤔
My Note 5 will finally get 8.0! Very exciting!
Wow, you still have a Note 5? That’s awesome.
I still use a Note 4 haha
My favorite all time!
Part me of wants to pick up a Note 5 as a spare phone now with this news. :-)
I don't see it here. https://support.t-mobile.com/community/phones-tablets-devices/software-u.... Can you verify this?
Are you guys high? When has OS support longevity been an issue on Samsung phones?
Samsung has provided OS updates for their flagships for 2 years since the Galaxy S3 came out in 2012. Updates may be slow but consistency/longevity has never been a problem.
Before you guys reply with more fake news, I've owned the S3, S4 and Note 4 which all recieved OS update for 2 years.
Agreed. I don't see it.
I DID see it; what boggles me is that the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge are missing their respective pages. Why update the S6/S6+, Note6, and even Note5 but kick the S7/S7edge to the sidewalk?
Shhhh. Don't pop their pixel bubble!
Yeah. My Galaxy S4 on Sprint received about 3 years worth of updates, too. Wayyyyy long ago it was worse, but there's worse companies. My old Motorola Photon 4G never got off of Gingerbread. Ever. Never got one update beyond one a month after launch.
KitKat never arrived for the international S3 though.
Have to disagree on Samsung's consisity regarding updates.
The Note3 had only 1 OS update. The monthly security updates were really inconsistent.
I had a Note3. It felt like Samsung abandoned the phone, even though they sold 10 million phones in the 1st 2 months.
The current Note flagship has yet to see Oreo
Note 3, seriously? You’re lucky that thing still holds a charge.
You don't need luck when you have a removable battery
That’s true. But no replaceable battery in the world going to mask the lag and jank on an older Samsung device lol
Oh my gawd
bless up! #note5
My 64 GB Note 5 works perfectly fine on 7.0...Convince me why I should want 8.0!
This has been rumored for awhile, nice to get confirmation. I wonder if it'll push Google to support the first gen Pixel phones for an extra year. Or are they going to let Samsung beat them to the punch with three years of OS updates?
Most likely this is because they have used the Exynos chips instead of the Snapdragon in the S6 and Note 5 series. But, who knows, we will wait and see in the S7's next year with Android P.
And still not on Note8?
What the?
Good job. I am impressed. Here is my P9 still not sure if it's getting Oreo because of the Huawei fuc*ers that release 10000 phones and never update them, even if they are flagships. :)
Really good news. Good job Samsung.
I would say expect this update around spring time.
Bet we'll never see it on AT&T
I chatted Tmo and Samsung and neither will confirm it!
I'm confused as to how the s6 is 3yrs old and getn updated but in the past a phone 2-3yrs old wouldn't.....smh I don't get this....I have the Note 8 btw and reason begin is cuz my NOTE 4 wasn't getn updated anymore n my NOTE 5 wasn't either UNTIL NOW RITE....!
Well that's a pleasant surprise! Let's hope that another version of Android isn't out before they actually update the Galaxy Note 5!
That is so cool!!