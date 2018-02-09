Samsung's old flagships will soon get a new life.

Samsung and software updates go together like oil and water. The company's been infamous for years in regards to the speed and longevity at which it updates its existing hardware, so it's a pleasant surprise to see that the entire Galaxy S6 series and Galaxy Note 5 will, in fact, be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo.

If you head to T-Mobile's support site, you can see that the Galaxy S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+, and Note 5 all show that their current software phase is complete for "Version 8.0 Oreo." This means that T-Mobile and Samsung have both agreed to support Oreo for these devices, and considering that the S6 and S6 edge will be three years old this April, that's pretty incredible.

It's unclear at this time if other carriers in the U.S. will follow in T-Mobile's footsteps, and there's also no word as to when Oreo will start to roll out to the above devices.

Even with those uncertainties in mind, this is still exciting news. Galaxy S6 and Note 5 owners, who's pumped?