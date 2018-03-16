It's a well-known fact that Samsung and fast software updates go together like water and oil, so it really shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that the Galaxy Note 8 is just now being updated to Android Oreo – seven months after the phone was released.

First spotted by SamMobile, Oreo appears to be rolling out to Note 8 handsets in France as part of the initial rollout. Other countries are expected to follow suit soon, but there's no specific time frame in place just yet.

The Oreo update changes the Galaxy Note 8's firmware number to N950FXXU3CRC1, and it comes with the latest March 2018 security patch.

You can check and see if you've got an Oreo update waiting for you by going to the Software Update tab in Settings, but even with this initial sighting, it could be a while before your particular unit gets the Oreo treatment. Along with waiting for Samsung to expand it to other regions, you'll have to wait even longer if you bought the Note 8 through a wireless carrier.

Even with all that said, what are you looking forward to most with Oreo on the Note 8?