Thankfully, users are now reporting that Samsung has finally resumed Oreo's rollout. The new firmware version numbers are G950FXXU1CRB7 and G955XXU1CRB7, and if you already downloaded the first Oreo update earlier this month, the new software should weight in at a little more than 530MB.

Similar to last time, this update is being made available in Germany and will then expand to more countries over the coming days and weeks.

If you've got a Galaxy S8, have you received Oreo on your phone yet?