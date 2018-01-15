8.0 Oreo is available now for both handsets.
There are a lot of OEMs that could learn a thing or two from HMD Global – the company responsible for all of the current Nokia-branded Android phones. Following Oreo updates for the Nokia 8, 6, 5, and 2, Oreo is now officially on its way to the Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 7.
The 2018 version of the Nokia 6 was just announced on January 5, and one of our biggest complaints was that the phone was shipping with 7.1.1 Nougat. However, seeing as how pre-orders just opened on January 10, it looks like most folks will be able to start playing with Oreo from day one.
While the Nokia 6 (2018) will likely make its way to other markets outside of China later this year, the Nokia 7 is still exclusive to the country following its launch this past October. That phone also shipped with 7.1.1, so the Oreo update should come as a nice treat and breath of fresh air for its owners.
As per usual, the Oreo update includes picture-in-picture, notification dots, overall better performance, and more.
Reader comments
Good on them. A lot of people doubted they'd keep up the consistent updated but they're still delivering. I can't wait til they start producing some proper flagships so I can try the new breed of Nokia's
What do you call the Nokia 8?
High Mid-Range/Lower end flagship
Certainly not the quality or feature rich Flagship level we expect of Nokia and the Lumia line. The Nokia 9 SHOULD be the first true flagship from the new Nokia unless it's just a slightly bumped up version of the 8
Your move Samsung. Not getting updates as quick as a cheap Nokia does not a premium experience make.
I’m hoping the international model comes with Oreo out of the box.
Because if it still comes with Nougat, that means Treble support is not guaranteed. For those who are wondering, phones launching with Oreo need to support Treble.
I'm sure Oreo will be pre-installed on international version, especially because it won't be available until March at the earliest.