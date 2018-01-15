8.0 Oreo is available now for both handsets.

There are a lot of OEMs that could learn a thing or two from HMD Global – the company responsible for all of the current Nokia-branded Android phones. Following Oreo updates for the Nokia 8, 6, 5, and 2, Oreo is now officially on its way to the Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 7.

The 2018 version of the Nokia 6 was just announced on January 5, and one of our biggest complaints was that the phone was shipping with 7.1.1 Nougat. However, seeing as how pre-orders just opened on January 10, it looks like most folks will be able to start playing with Oreo from day one.

While the Nokia 6 (2018) will likely make its way to other markets outside of China later this year, the Nokia 7 is still exclusive to the country following its launch this past October. That phone also shipped with 7.1.1, so the Oreo update should come as a nice treat and breath of fresh air for its owners.

As per usual, the Oreo update includes picture-in-picture, notification dots, overall better performance, and more.