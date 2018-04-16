The Razer Phone, the ultimate phone for gamers, is now getting better across the board thanks to Android Oreo. Razer announced at the end of March that this month would see Android 8.1 Oreo make its way to the device, and now that day has come.

Although Razer's initiating the update today, it may be a few more days before it actually arrives on your unit. Razer says that 8.1 will be available on all Razer Phones "over the coming weeks", so be sure to keep tapping that "Check for update" button every now and then.

When Oreo does arrive on your handset, you'll have a lot to check out. Per Razer –