The Moto X4 gets more Oreo love.
The Moto X4 is one of the better mid-range Android handsets you can buy right now, and if you're interested in picking one up, it's important to note that there are two main versions – the retail/unlocked one and the Android One version on Project Fi. The latter of these two was updated to Android Oreo in late December, and now the former is finally getting some similar treatment.
On Lenovo's official forums, a representative from the company confirmed that Oreo has been deployed to the unlocked Moto X4. It'll take a few days before all units are updated, so if you haven't received any new software on your device just yet, just be patient and give it a few days.
When Oreo does arrive, you'll be able to start using picture-in-picture, notification dots, Android's new emojis, and plenty more.
If you own a retail/unlocked Moto X4, have you gotten the Oreo update yet?
Reader comments
I have the Brazilian version (XT1900-6) and already got the update in late December, even though as far as I know it is not part of the Project Fi/Android One.
Hopefully this will "roll out" faster the the 7.0 update supposedly going to the Moto X Pure. Still rocking the 6.0 version with Dec 2016 security patch despite repeated announcements on how they are rolling out the update to that device. It was also an unlocked device.
What about moto z2 play oreo update?
Congrats x4 people.
I'm waiting for an update on my g5+, had the pure before that until the charging port broke, and seeing other phone manufacturers entering the $250-300 space. The real question is, does moto want my future business?
Seems like they don't.
Nice