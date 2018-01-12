HTC shows some love for a phone that's nearing two years of age.

Although we wouldn't recommend buying one in early 2018, the HTC 10 was an excellent handset during its time that flew under the radar for a lot of people. The phone shipped with 6.0.1 Marshmallow, was updated to Nougat in late 2016, and it's now getting to share in on the Oreo action.

Android 8.0 Oreo is now rolling out to the HTC 10 via an over-the-air update, and if it hasn't landed on your phone yet, it should arrive within the coming days. However, if you grow tired of waiting and want to get the new software on your phone this instant, you can download the RUU file directly from your phone. If you do choose to go this route, be warned that this will completely wipe everything on your phone and put you back to square one.

Prior to the 10, HTC also pushed Oreo updates to the U11 and U11 Life (both the unlocked model and the one on T-Mobile). HTC previously said that Oreo would also be coming to the U Ultra, so it should only be a matter of time before that rolls out as well.

