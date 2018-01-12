HTC shows some love for a phone that's nearing two years of age.
Although we wouldn't recommend buying one in early 2018, the HTC 10 was an excellent handset during its time that flew under the radar for a lot of people. The phone shipped with 6.0.1 Marshmallow, was updated to Nougat in late 2016, and it's now getting to share in on the Oreo action.
Android 8.0 Oreo is now rolling out to the HTC 10 via an over-the-air update, and if it hasn't landed on your phone yet, it should arrive within the coming days. However, if you grow tired of waiting and want to get the new software on your phone this instant, you can download the RUU file directly from your phone. If you do choose to go this route, be warned that this will completely wipe everything on your phone and put you back to square one.
Prior to the 10, HTC also pushed Oreo updates to the U11 and U11 Life (both the unlocked model and the one on T-Mobile). HTC previously said that Oreo would also be coming to the U Ultra, so it should only be a matter of time before that rolls out as well.
Reader comments
I reckon they just forgot about the U11 from sprint. That's terrible when a phone a year older get an update over a newer one. I havnt received a security update since October either. It would at least be nice to know something. I've been a loyal HTC customer since the HTC Evo came out and been with sprint for over 10 years maybe its time to change.
It could be Sprint itself. After many updates are done by the oem, they undergo a stress test process of sorts by each carrier to see it behaves with it's firmware. So the problem most likely is with your carrier.
Great phone when I had it. My Mom (not tech savvy) uses it now and she loves it. Great audio from the headphone jack. Still snappy quick when I had it. Only con to me was the screen is a bit dull.
And the wifi range sucks
......See this is why I was hesitant to go back to a Note. All these phones getting Oreo but the Note 8 is still waiting.