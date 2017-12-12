Here's the state of Android in December 2017.

Google recently released the latest Android Distribution numbers, and this is the last one we'll get for 2017. A lot of what we're seeing this time around is more of the same, but one area that might look disheartening is Android Oreo's current adoption.

At this time, Oreo 8.0 (not even counting 8.1 that was recently released to Nexus and Pixel devices) only makes up 0.5% of all Android gadgets. That number was 0.2% back in October, so there's only been a 0.3% increase over the past two months. We should hopefully see that number increase in January as more and more OEMs are continually releasing either public or beta versions of Oreo for their hardware, but that's something for which we'll just have to wait and see.

As for the rest of Android, Marshmallow is still found on most devices with a distribution of 29.7%, with Lollipop behind it at 26.3%.

Nougat falls into third place at 23.3%, and this is up quite a bit from October's results of 17.8%.

Google's Project Treble should theoretically allow us to see larger adoption rates of new Android versions much faster than before throughout next year, so it'll be interesting to see what sort of impact (if any) that has on distribution numbers going into 2018.