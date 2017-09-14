Android Oreo has received its first minor update in the form of the September security patch.

Google's Pixel and Nexus devices are receiving their first updates since Oreo was pushed last month in the form of a minor patch with September's security patches. While some people already began receiving over-the-air updates (disguised as a downgrade to Nougat), the update is now official with factory images and downloadable, sideloadable (is that a word?) over-the-air (OTA) files available from Google's website.

The files are currently available for all Oreo-compatible devices but the Nexus Player, including the Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Pixel C tablet. The Nexus 6 and 9, while still on Nougat, have also been updated with the latest security patch.

The September update patches the newly-revealed BlueBorne vulnerability that reportedly affects nearly two billion Android devices with Bluetooth support.

How to manually update your Pixel or Nexus device