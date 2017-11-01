The beta is reported to be available first to users in North America, the United Kingdom, and South Korea.

When you think of Samsung smartphones, fast software updates aren't generally associated with them. As great as old Sammy is when it comes to design, cameras, and display technology, getting new versions of Android to existing hardware has never been a strong point for the company. As such, the news that an Android 8.0 Oreo beta for the Galaxy S8 is now available for some lucky users is really exciting.

The beta will reportedly be launching in two main phases – starting first with North America, the United Kingdom, and Samsung's home country of South Korea. After this initial launch, the beta will then be rolled out to China, France, Germany, India, Poland, and Spain.

The beta should be available to download as soon as you've registered for it.

Once Samsung rolls out the beta, gaining access to it should be rather simple. Assuming you own a Galaxy S8 or S8+ in one of the above areas, you'll be able to register for the beta through the Samsung Members app (Samsung+ if you're in North America) that's available to download from Galaxy Apps and the Google Play Store . After you're properly registered, you should be able to download the update to Oreo almost instantly by going to Settings -> Software update -> Download updates manually.

Redditor thesbros is one user that's already been able to download the beta, and the screenshots below have been taken from it.

The Samsung+ and Members apps showcase a few users that have already received an OTA update from Samsung to download the Oreo beta, but from the looks of it, it hasn't officially been released for all users quite yet. We still don't know how Samsung is rolling this thing out, so be sure to regularly check Samsung+ or Samsung Members to see if you're graced with an option to register for it.