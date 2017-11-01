The beta is reported to be available first to users in North America, the United Kingdom, and South Korea.
When you think of Samsung smartphones, fast software updates aren't generally associated with them. As great as old Sammy is when it comes to design, cameras, and display technology, getting new versions of Android to existing hardware has never been a strong point for the company. As such, the news that an Android 8.0 Oreo beta for the Galaxy S8 is now available for some lucky users is really exciting.
The beta will reportedly be launching in two main phases – starting first with North America, the United Kingdom, and Samsung's home country of South Korea. After this initial launch, the beta will then be rolled out to China, France, Germany, India, Poland, and Spain.
The beta should be available to download as soon as you've registered for it.
Once Samsung rolls out the beta, gaining access to it should be rather simple. Assuming you own a Galaxy S8 or S8+ in one of the above areas, you'll be able to register for the beta through the Samsung Members app (Samsung+ if you're in North America) that's available to download from Galaxy Apps and the Google Play Store . After you're properly registered, you should be able to download the update to Oreo almost instantly by going to Settings -> Software update -> Download updates manually.
Redditor thesbros is one user that's already been able to download the beta, and the screenshots below have been taken from it.
The Samsung+ and Members apps showcase a few users that have already received an OTA update from Samsung to download the Oreo beta, but from the looks of it, it hasn't officially been released for all users quite yet. We still don't know how Samsung is rolling this thing out, so be sure to regularly check Samsung+ or Samsung Members to see if you're graced with an option to register for it.
Reader comments
Take this news with a grain of salt!? Too late my hopes of getting Oreo tomorrow are already sky high.
why? what's so great about Oreo?
Because women don't touch him and he needs something to get his pickle aroused.
Too bad I can't get that app
Same here, the links in the article don't work and I go to the play store and get message that the app isn't compatible with my device which is a Galaxy S8--go figure! 😠😠😠
Samsung+ for North America members. This one works and it's compatible.
Samsung Members will say incompatible because that's for over seas members .
Read the article, they mention that
In North America, still says incompatible.
Are you sure your on the Samsung+ app and not Samsung Members?
Samsung members works well for me in Canada and there are many Canadians using it. No option for Oreo beta though.
The Samsung+ app was already installed on my S8+, just needed to search Play for it then open it but the magical beta update hasn't appeared yet (hour later).
I was able to download samsung members apk online and isntall app that way. google samsung member apk
Still waiting to see if i receive any notification on both for registration
I can't either. The links in this article don't even work, can't find the app in Samsung's own app store and on Google play is says it's not compatible with my device which is a Galaxy S8!!
What the hell 😠😠😠
Hey, I just found it on SamMobile
https://www.sammobile.com/apk/samsung-members/
S8+ not compatible for me either.
Love the way Samsung did this with the S7. If you have the opportunity to join, do so.
Ugh. Why can't they do the S7/S7E at the same time?
Don't care. My phone is set up. It just doesn't matter.
I run apps, I don't obsess over OS menu shading.
The pure android experience is pure android babel. It's a nothing statement.
Great screen, all the options I want. Oreo just doesn't matter. When it arrives, it arrives.
This only available for unlocked phones safe to assume?
Wondering that too since the Members app isn't compatible with my Verizon S8.
The Samsung+ app should be compatible, I installed it yesterday on my Verizon S8+
Not available for my unlocked S8+
lol. By now, they should have a full version out. They definitely should invest some of that profits they have to get more programmers, clearly they don't have enough.
Why don't you, Mr. Engineer, tell them that? After all, you must know what it takes to do this...haha!!
What will this update bring to samsung devices? Difficult to extrapolate pixel updates to samsung as they are so different features wise.
There is a Bluetooth upgrade... Not sure it matters unless the thing you are connecting to also has the upgrade.
Otherwise, nothing to write home about.
Menu changes, etc.
I could care less.
How much less could you care?
I'm on an S8+ running T-Mo firmware. Wonder if the Samsung members app is only compatible with unlocked firmware. May be worth the switch to the XAA firmware to check.
Linked worked for me and not have the app downloaded.
Not available to me on my Verizon S8.
Verizon isn't taking part in the beta this year. Not surprising since they canceled it halfway through last year. I'm disappointed.
You can sideload the Samsung members app (Which i did). I'm on Tmo S8+. IF YOU ARE IN NORTH AMERICA, You dont need the Samsung members app. You can use Samsung+
How did you register using the Samsung+ app?
Also, side loading to get an update that might not be for your device could be risky.
Registration is not up yet and, i got the Samsung members APK from Apkmirror.
What about 8.0 for S8 Active?
You'll be waiting until after the regular folks get it. Probably won't be a beta either.
Have an S8 and the app is showing up as incompatible with my device on the play store. Doesn't show up in search on the Galaxy App Store...
Do you really think you will get Oreo before the Note 8?
How is it my device is not compatible
Unlocked S8 and app is showing "incompatible".
Got the link on my note 8, let's see if I can get in on the beta for Android 8 for my note 8 lol
Per the Google Play store, the Samsung Members app is not available in the United States.
Any other way to sign up for the beta list?
Not that exciting. The S8, as is, is the best phone on the market already.
READ.... Assuming you own a Galaxy S8 or S8+ in one of the above areas, you'll be able to register for the beta through the Samsung Members app (SAMSUNG+ if you're in NORTH AMERICA!!!!!!). THE MEMBERS APP IS NOT FOR THE US, CANADA AND MEXICO!
Yes. People are missing this distinction.
I swear reading comprehension is not a strong thing these days lol.
Members app works fine in Canada. Readily available on GPlay
My advice is to get in early. When I had an S7E the beta programme was pretty sweet for Nougat but it was first come first served. Now I am running the Oreo beta on my Nokia 8. It is good that companies are giving early access.
Spoke to Samsung mobile support earlier via the Members app. No word on when it will be avaliable in the UK. Advised to check back often. It's definitely coming.
Been checking in the Samsung+ app every 5 minutes and nothing so far - definitely impacting my productivity today!!!
Feeling your pain mike:-(
So, where will you find a link on the Samsung + app? Has this been confirmed?
Does signing up for the beta cover you if they brick the phone? I get you're not covered if you have to restore and lose data, but I mean will they tell me I'm SOL with warranty if the upgrade somehow bricks me?
When you sign up for a beta of any kind, you do so at your own risk.
Samsung Connect app has been updated to say now supports Oreo.
Tried going into that app, members app and software update but no good.
Any ideas?
Just downloaded it. Not a Samsung member or none of that. North America, xfinity mobile
Just spoke to Samsung Customer support. This is all rumor.
So many mixed messages.
Don't bother with text chat support in the Samsung+ app. Here was the answer I received when I asked about registering for the beta:
"Greetings Jeremy,
Thank you for taking the time to write in today. My name is David, a proud Samsung user and Expert. It is my pleasure to assist you and I look forward to successfully resolving the issue which brought you here today.
There has been a lot of hype about Oreo 8 and beta testing with Samsung but I would like to confirm that these are only rumors at the present time. Samsung has not released any beta testing yet for Oreo and we truly do not have any timeline on when this will be released."
When I told him that wasn't true and linked him to this article, he just kept saying they didn't get the beta from Samsung!