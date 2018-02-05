Android Oreo debuted in August, and it's just now pushing 1%.
Last month, Android Oreo was on just 0.7% of devices, and Marshmallow was still the leader in total distribution share. A month later, the landscape has changed — but not too much.
According to Google's latest numbers, a snapshot of devices connecting to the Play Store during a seven-day period ending February 5, Android Nougat — that's version 7.0 and 7.1 — now has a cumulative total of 28.5%, which puts it ahead of Marshmallow's 28.1%, and into the outright lead.
Oreo, on the other hand, gained a slight 0.4% over last month, edging past 1% in total. We're still waiting on Samsung to announce its massive worldwide rollout for the Galaxy S7 and S8 lines, which should boost Oreo considerably, but until then, the gains will continue to be limited.
Elsewhere, every older version of Android, from Gingerbread to Marshmallow, dropped slightly between last month and today, though it's still smarts to see 2010's Gingerbread up there more than seven years after its debut.
Reader comments
Lots of people with old KitKat devices. No shock.
My work phone is one. My employer is cheap and making me hold on to a Droid Maxx
That has GOT to be a security risk.
If I wanted Oreo today what phones would I need to buy to get it?
92 models that either ship with Oreo or are upgradable to Oreo today:
https://www.gsmarena.com/results.php3?sOSes=2&sOSversions=2800
err, I guess that includes some unreleased models..
here are 70 already released:
https://www.gsmarena.com/results.php3?sAvailabilities=1&sOSes=2&sOSversi...
I get that it's Android and all (open source, etc), and I say this as a fan, but the "finally on 1%" of devices does have the unintended ring of comedy to it...😂
You will not run this day for us!!! Oreo has finally made it to 1%! 1%, I tell ya!!!
This is the best day ever!
I bet all those haters making fun of Android fragmentation are embaressed right about now
It just reached 1% and you guys are talking about Android P already? How ridiculous is that...
Yep, this is the way it's been for years. The needle doesn't start to move until Samsung releases their first device on the current version and upgrades the previous year's Galaxy devices, and we all know how quick Samsung is at that.
They’re slow, but their updates are also stable
Now that is real impressive.
I got an multiple Android phones on Oreo, Marshmallow, lollipop , Ice cream Sandwich and Gingerbread
For giggles I just checked out PagePlus web site. They are still selling phones that have KitKat and Ice Cream Sandwich on them.
You think that's bad? Check out https://www.affinitycellular.com/phones – newest is Android 4.1.2.
How are GB devices even functional at this point? My KK tablet is SO damn slow it's laughable.
Because they likely aren't getting app updates anymore. As long as the old apps continue to work with the services they connect to, the phones will continue to chug along.
Fragmentation like this is what makes me think about switching to iOS.
Android had a no fragmentation option for a phone now so...
Exactly. Buy a Pixel and you won't have to worry about it.
It's ridiculous.. Makes you think. What's the point push out new flavours every year when manufacturers can't keep up with updates..
Or Google is pushing for global.dominance and thinking everyone will buy Pixel cause of the latest OS.
I'd love to install Oreo but they are taking their sweet time as usual on putting it out for the Galaxy S7 series.
I don't know, but I think that's a bit embarrassing (only 1%). Google needs to do something about Android fragmentation!.
I believe they are. Project Treble. It will take awhile, but improvement should come.
I have one device (my Android One Moto X4) on Oreo (8.0), with the December, 2017 security patch. The rest of my devices (which are all three years older at least) are on Nougat (7.1.2), and, interestingly enough, with the January, 2018 security patch, because of LineageOS.
Now if only there was a way to weed out all the budget Android phones they sell for $50 or less, or that people keep hanging onto year after year because they didn't get an update to... slow... them... down...
;)
Putting lollipop on my original Moto E did the trick.
1% !! wow. slow down there, show offs....
at this rate, it's going to be 2% when the android P is released.
/pathetic
Google needs to make it where only the last 3 OS's can even talk to the google play store. people would only buy stuff that gets support.
right now that would be 8, 7, and 6. Got 5 or less, can't download apps any more.
You want to cut off over a third of users from the Play Store? /pathetic
Why people like you are bothered of people holding to their old phone is beyond me. Does it make your phone less stable or featureless? What you're suggesting is the most tragic way of planned obsolescence.
What I rather want to see is manufacturers releasing their phones, even budget phones, with the latest OS instead of cutting tens of million people out from using their phone to its fullest.
Not everyone is interested in downloading apps. My sister in-law is still using her Nokia 52O on Windows 8 (I think). She can still make calls, texts, browse the web and take photo's. That is all she needs from her phone and it handles those tasks fine.
Oreo has made my HTC 10 feel like a new phone again and battery life is much improved. My LG v20 went back in the drawer for now.
So sad
I still have a Nook Color rocking Gingerbread 2.3.7 (CM 7.2), my HP Touchpad runs KitKat 4.4.4 (CM 11), and my Nexus 7 2013 is happily humming along with Nougat 7.1.2 (LineageOS 14.1).
Nice job Google, Hallelujah...
Come on LG, it shouldn't take this long.
This isn't Google's fault blame Samsung LG HTC etc!! Why can't they make Google play editions of all they're devices as an option for everyone and make their unique features, skins etc available on the play store?