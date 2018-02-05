Android Oreo debuted in August, and it's just now pushing 1%.

Last month, Android Oreo was on just 0.7% of devices, and Marshmallow was still the leader in total distribution share. A month later, the landscape has changed — but not too much.

According to Google's latest numbers, a snapshot of devices connecting to the Play Store during a seven-day period ending February 5, Android Nougat — that's version 7.0 and 7.1 — now has a cumulative total of 28.5%, which puts it ahead of Marshmallow's 28.1%, and into the outright lead.

Oreo, on the other hand, gained a slight 0.4% over last month, edging past 1% in total. We're still waiting on Samsung to announce its massive worldwide rollout for the Galaxy S7 and S8 lines, which should boost Oreo considerably, but until then, the gains will continue to be limited.

Elsewhere, every older version of Android, from Gingerbread to Marshmallow, dropped slightly between last month and today, though it's still smarts to see 2010's Gingerbread up there more than seven years after its debut.