The Honor 7X is one of the best choices around if you're in the market for a smartphone under $200 USD, and today, it's getting a big software update with the beginning of the Android Oreo / EMUI 8.0 beta.

If you signed up to join Honor's Oreo beta earlier this month, you should receive a message any time now in Honor's Friendly User Test app with details about how to download the first official version of the beta. Honor says that it'll be "a staged rollout" and that all of its beta testers should be able to download and install it by the end of the week.

As with any Oreo update, some of the new features include picture-in-picture, Google's Autofill API, more restrictions on what apps can do in the background, etc. Honor's also included a couple of its own additions, such as better notifications and a floating dock for your Android navigation buttons.

For those still unimpressed with what's included, it's been confirmed that Honor is supporting Project Treble with Oreo on the 7X. This is Google's new update process that'll theoretically make it easier for OEMs to push new versions of Android to their phones, and while the effectiveness of Treble still remains to be seen, I know a lot of you will still be pleased to see it make an appearance here.

The Oreo / EMUI 8.0 beta is available for testers in the United States, France, India, Italy, Germany, and Spain, and Honor previously mentioned that this software would be ready for a public launch by Q2 of this year.