Available to flash right now.
So far, OnePlus has released Oreo updates for the 3, 3T, and 5. The company teased that its new 5T would be seeing similar treatment a couple days after Christmas, and now we have our first Open Beta of OxygenOS that's based on Android 8.0.
Since this is the first Open Beta that OnePlus has released for the 5T, you'll need to follow the instructions for flashing the new software onto your phone. Once you do this and get it up and running, you'll be enrolled in the beta and receive over-the-air updates for any new versions that are released.
With the new software on your 5T, you'll find all of the following items:
- Optimized the app shortcut style
- Combine icon options with app shortcuts
- Now able to upload photos to Shot on OnePlus
- Added Picture in Picture
- Added Auto-Fill
- Added Smart Text Selection
- New Quick Settings design
- Updated Android security patch to December
The OxygenOS Open Beta is perfectly usable as a daily driver, but keep in mind that it may not be quite as stable as an official release.
Reader comments
Dont do it...I'm still fighting my OP3 with Oreo on it...
In what sense?
Face unlock on OP5!
OP has been pretty good with updates this past year
OnePlus might now be the second best at updating its phones behind Google. A complete 180 from just 1-2 years ago. Good job OnePlus.