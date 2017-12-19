Launching first through Nokia Mobile Beta Labs.

HMD Global, the company in charge of Nokia-branded Android phones, has been doing a commendable job with fast software updates. So far we've seen Oreo updates pushed out to the Nokia 8 and Nokia 5, and the next handset to share in on the Oreo love is the Nokia 6.

Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas, made the announcement via Twitter on December 19, and like other Nokia devices, the Nokia 6 will first get Oreo through the Nokia Mobile Beta Labs program.

You can enroll in the program and register your device on the official Nokia website, and once you do, you'll receive an OTA update for 8.0 Oreo within a matter of minutes.

An official build of Oreo should be available soon, but if you want to test it out now and put up with the possibility of a few bugs here and there, today's your day.