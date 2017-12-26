Say goodbye to two hours of charging.
When we reviewed the Xiaomi Mi A1 in September, Harish came away rather impressed with Xiaomi's first phone running stock Android. The smooth and clean software experience combined with a premium design, excellent display, and solid cameras resulted in a really compelling package, but there was one area that stuck out like a sore thumb – recharge speed.
The Mi A1's battery lasts surprisingly long, but having to wait two hours to go from 0 to 100% is never fun. Thankfully, this will soon be changing.
Xiaomi is currently running a closed beta of Android Oreo on the Mi A1, and a unit running on this new software has been discovered to now feature drastically increased charge speed. TelecomTalk reports that charging from 0 to 100% on the Oreo beta took just 92 minutes, but what's peculiar is that this was accomplished using a OnePlus 5T Dash Charger.
There's no ETA as to when Oreo will be publically released for the Mi A1, but the fact that a beta is already out in the wild suggests that we won't have to wait too much longer for it.
Reader comments
This is great! Making an awesome phone even better. My only gripe is that you can't officially get this phone here in the States, you have to import it.
Yeah it wasn't released in the states officially though it has been launched in other parts of the globe, mainly Europe, Russia, India and some parts of Asia. The phone does support Band 4 LTE so it could get limited LTE in the US on GSM carriers.
The phone is great but Xiaomi could improve the camera quality (Google Camera App ported from the Pixel proves it, but root is needed to install it).
There was another update today on my Mi A1, which looked like a second Dec security patch according to what it said. Only 63.5 mb size, now it seems as though more processes and services are running than before and data flow on my drvice seems to run an awful lot ! No noticable decrease in battery s.o.t that I've noticed (still around 5+ hours) Great phone for money, I'm very happy using it as a backup/beater phone although for many people, it would be a fantastic daily driver. Go buy one!