After launching exclusively on Best Buy last month, the Nokia 2.3 has now landed on Amazon, available for pre-order towards the 9th of February for the same relatively inexpensive $129.

For the price, you're getting a pretty decently specced handset. You'll see a 6.2-inch HD+ screen with a small waterdrop notch, face unlock powered by the 5MP front-facing camera, a dual-camera at the rear for portraits, and a Google Assistant button for those who want quick and easy access to the service.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global said:

Consumers world over have really appreciated the Nokia 2 family of products. The Nokia 2.3 is a step forward in our promise of offering you an experience that stays fresh longer – giving consumers access to two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates even in the affordable price tier. On top, it offers industry-leading AI for this segment, large screen and our signature promise of two-day battery life – making it the ideal pick for those who rely on their smartphone as their primary screen."

The Nokia 2.3 won't replace your Pixel 3a or Moto G, it's aimed a bit lower than that. For people who just want a solid Android experience and don't care too much about specs and having the best photos, HMD's a tempting option.