What you need to know
- HMD Global has opened pre-sales for the Nokia 2.3 in the U.S. on Amazon.
- The new handset will set you back $129.
- Like the Best Buy release before it, It ships in only two colors, ditching HMD's Cyan Green for just Sand and Charcoal shades.
After launching exclusively on Best Buy last month, the Nokia 2.3 has now landed on Amazon, available for pre-order towards the 9th of February for the same relatively inexpensive $129.
For the price, you're getting a pretty decently specced handset. You'll see a 6.2-inch HD+ screen with a small waterdrop notch, face unlock powered by the 5MP front-facing camera, a dual-camera at the rear for portraits, and a Google Assistant button for those who want quick and easy access to the service.
Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global said:
Consumers world over have really appreciated the Nokia 2 family of products. The Nokia 2.3 is a step forward in our promise of offering you an experience that stays fresh longer – giving consumers access to two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates even in the affordable price tier. On top, it offers industry-leading AI for this segment, large screen and our signature promise of two-day battery life – making it the ideal pick for those who rely on their smartphone as their primary screen."
The Nokia 2.3 won't replace your Pixel 3a or Moto G, it's aimed a bit lower than that. For people who just want a solid Android experience and don't care too much about specs and having the best photos, HMD's a tempting option.
