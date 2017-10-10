Android One Moto X4 shipments will now arrive between October 18 and 25 rather than this week.

The Moto X4 might have let long-time Moto X fans down with its drastic departure from previous entries in the series, but the device is still important for one big reason – it's the first Android One phone to launch in the United States. The Android One version of the Moto X4 is being sold exclusively through Google's Project Fi, but customers that pre-ordered the phone are now facing shipping delays.

One customer took to Reddit to share an email that they received from Project Fi, and in that email the following message is present:

Thanks for ordering a new Android One Moto X4 from Project Fi. A production delay has impacted the estimated ship date for your new device, and your device should ship between 10/18 and 10/25. You'll receive a separate shipping confirmation as soon as your order ships. If you have already planned to trade in another device with your order, you'll still have a full 30 days to send in your old phone after you receive your Android One Moto X4.

Google doesn't elaborate as to what sort of production delay caused the issue, but for the sake of Android One's success here in the U.S., hopefully it isn't anything too major.

Customers that pre-ordered the Android One Moto X4 and chose expedited shipping were originally supposed to have their phones delivered at some point this week, but they'll now have to wait an extra one or two weeks before actually getting their hands on their new gadget. This isn't good news no matter how you look at it, but hopefully Google and Motorola will manage to get the existing kinks worked out as fast as possible to make the phone as good as it possibly can be.

