Even though recent reports suggest that Motorola will be scrapping its plans to release a Moto X5 this year, the Moto X4 still remains as one of the best mid-range phones you can buy right now. After being updated to 8.0 Oreo in late December, the Android One version of the X4 is now getting an update to 8.1 .

Android 8.1 is a minor update, but even so, it's reassuring to see Motorola committed to its promise of offering fast software support for the Android One variant of this phone.

The software experience should be mostly the same compared to 8.0, but one noticeable change is an upgrade of the security patch to the most recent March 2018 one.

Assuming Motorola follows the same pattern of the Android 8.0 release for the Moto X4, we should see the regular, non-Android model updated at some point in April.