It's finally here! 🍪

There are a few different versions of the Moto X4 that you can purchase, but one of our favorites is the Android One variant. Available through Motorola and on Project Fi, the Android One Moto X4 offers a stock build of Android that runs and feels great. The Moto X4 shipped with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, but it's now being updated to 8.0 Oreo.

Updating your Android One Moto X4 will change the build number to OPW27.1, and it comes with all of the Oreo goodies you'd expect – including picture-in-picture, adaptive notification dots, the latest Android security patch, and plenty more.

Oreo is rolling out to the Moto X4 now, so if you haven't received an OTA update just yet, it should be hitting your device soon.