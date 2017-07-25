You have questions about Android O and we have answers. Here's the skinny on what you need to know about Google's next.
Android O is upon us! Well, not really. But the second developer preview, and the first public beta, have been released and we're starting to uncover what Google has been doing with Android for the past year and what to expect when it's released.
Google says to expect the full version in late summer 2017 (and a Pixel 2 with some even newer features in October). For now, though, there's a beta that you can easily install.
Until the final release, we'll keep this page updated as the best place to find everything you need to know about Android O!
What's new in Android O
We have to start with all the changes under the hood that come with Android O. And we expect plenty of them!
With the first developer preview, we saw some exciting stuff that will have a big impact for developers and the apps they can make. New ways to use custom fonts and icons, a better way to deliver professional-level audio and awesome ways to connect with others for things like head-to-head gaming or local social applications.
The second developer preview added notification badges, support for picture-in-picture, autofill support, smart text selection, and TensorFlow Lite for improved apps with machine learning integration.
The third one fixed bugs, added a few new features and finalized the Android O APIs for developers.
The fourth one is considered a Release Candidate, and is nearly free of damning bugs.
What's New in Android O: Everything you need to know
How do I install the Android O beta?
Now that the second Android developer preview is available, Google has launched an official Android O beta. It's really easy to install — you don't need to go through command lines or the Android SDK — by following a brief set of instructions at the link below. It's also pretty easy to opt out if you want to go back to Nougat.
How to get Android O on your Pixel or Nexus right now
Should you install the Android O developer preview?
Sure!
Now that we're at the fourth Android O Developer Preview, and the third public beta, the build is considered a Release Candidate, and is safe to use for everyday activities. Developers can not only update their apps to support the latest Android O APIs (in fact, Google is forcefully encouraging them to do just that!) but users can expect a very stable experience using old apps and new.
What devices can install the Android O developer preview?
The Android O developer preview is available for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Pixel C and Nexus Player.
Remember, that doesn't mean Android O will be released for all of those devices, as we saw the Nexus 5 get developer previews for Android 7 and it was not part of the release. There is a lot of work behind the scenes with licensing and software versioning so just because a device can run the software doesn't mean it will officially see it.
What will Android O eventually be called?
Android O will be called Oreo. Probably.
As of Google I/O, we don't know the official name for Android O, but it's looking increasingly likely that Google will net a deal with Nabisco, the makers of Oreo, the way that it did with Nestle for Android 4.4 KitKat.
Will my phone be updated to Android O?
There's a good chance that if you have a phone that debuted in 2017, your phone will eventually be updated to Android O when it's released. It may not be until 2018, but it will happen. If your phone is from 2016, the chance of it being updated to Android O is less, but some manufacturers — Samsung, Motorola — will be updated.
If you have a Pixel or Pixel XL, or a Nexus 5X or 6P, your phone will be among the first to receive the final version of Android O.
Reader comments
Android O: Everything you need to know
Android O: all you need to knOw... lol
You can't tell me that we're literally months away from release & Google don't have a name for Android O.? Bullsh!t.!! If anything, they haven't "released" the name yet, because THIS creates HYPE for everyone to get excited about the next Android OS .. It's "Marketing", it's that obvious!!
Hey im new to the game but my girl sure is out if control with all this... My exact location and readind my tex,calls,url.everything i think mayb listen threw phone when its on and im not using.. She repeats me word for word to make a point at times... I need some security.. Any ideas
Is that the new Android name... Oreo as seen on banner?
Nobody knows yet.
So stop getting lame ass phones. Samsung and all the other OEMs can't keep up. I think Google is trying to prove a point finally. All the OEMs should stop trying to customize Android for a unique experience and just rock it stock with maybe a feature or two. Motorola gets it and they put out great devices and they somewhat keep up with the updates.
I kind of agree that they should leave Android mostly stock.
What I don't get is that 7 hasn't been out very long and here we are talking about 8.
2011 Q4: Ice Cream Sandwich
2012 Q3: Jelly Bean released
2013 Q4: Kitkat released
2014 Q4: Lollipop released
2015 Q4: Marshmallow released
2016 Q2: Nougat preview
2016 Q3: Nougat release
2017 Q1: O preview
2017 Q3?: O release
It's updated every year. It might not feel that way dobto manufacturers and carriers though.
Except that Moto isn't keeping up with updates.
And of course I JUST got my carrier update from AT&T for nougat on my s7 edge...im trading this thing back in and buying a lot g5 till the new pixel comes out. I'm tired of this.
Take it easy. This is just the developer release, so they can start testing their apps on it. Samsung actually did pretty good with updates. But hey, that's your choice. The pixel is a great phone.
Samsung did an excellent job this time around, it's being stuck with a carrier branded phone. If Samsung let's me finance through them, then perhaps I'll reconsider.
You should be able to buy unlocked phones.
Samsung doesn't actually update unlocked phones
NOT TRUE. My unlocked Galaxy S7 did an OTA update to Nougat 7.0 in May.
Not True. My unlocked Galaxy S7 did an OTA update to Nougat 7.0 in May.
Seriously you boneheaded site I can't post a comment on a 2 month old article because I don't have enough "repuation"?
Well, insulting them is a sure way to get a "reputation", just not the one you were looking for.
Geez, I don't even have N yet and they're talking about O. I really find it hard to care about this.
I know right!?! It's a waste to buy a new phone for every update. Not to mention a hassle.
Yea, that's the curse of android. What phone do you have? What's funny is, even on marshmallow, my old phone did so much more than my mom's iPhone on the latest ios software.
Agree with everything. I have an S7/Verizon so I'm not looking for any updates anytime soon...hence my "care less" attitude for "O".
I have a few BlackBerry PRIV at least blackberry is doing me proud and keeping up on the monthly security patches. They are always on schedule or somehow ahead of..
Early spring: preview/speculation
Late autumn: release
One major version each year.
Can't get a password to decrypt storage on my m7 phone
"Remember, that doesn't mean Android O will be released for all of those devices, as we saw the Nexus 5 get developer previews for Android 6 and it was not part of the release."
Please fact check a little harder next time. The last official release for the Nexus 5 was 6.0.1. How could it not be supported on the full release if it got the last stable version? At least if you mentioned the Sony Xperia Z3 with the Android N preview you'd have been correct.
It was both the Z3 and the Nexus 5 with Android 7. I wrote a long horrible article about it here http://www.androidcentral.com/android-7-snapdragon-800
It was just a typo. Writing a million or so words every year means they happen :)
Still technically incorrect, because the Nexus 5 and 7 (2013) were present in the preview repos, but were never available as a part of the preview for N. The only device that received a preview image that didn't get the official software push was the Xperia Z3. There is still a good reminder that the presence of a repo doesn't mean it'll get the final push through.
Android Oreo?
Yes please
@wezi427
Android oatmeal raisin cookie would be nice too! LOL!
Orange sherbet
Won't happen just like Nutella didn't happen
I wish Google would support devices for three years instead of two.
I agree
They need Qualcomm to provide drivers to update to the new version of the OS.
Will the Nexus 5X be supported?
Yes, it already has the developer preview.
Brilliant, thanks
All I need to know is I won't see it on this phone, maybe N but not O, and if get a new phone in the fall, maybe I'll see it next year?
It's crazy the Nexus player is still supported. Hasn't it been longer than 2 years?
November 3, 2014 per Google Assistant. Plus, Google promises "at least 2 years", not "only 2 years".
Exciting and all but 90% of the phones out there won't get it and I'm not buying a new phone every year to keep with this. Google needs to do better with bring devices over to the new OS. Every I phone gets updated every BB10 phone gets updated.
I understand. But with android os upgrades aren't a necessity because there are already many features unlike iOS. For iOS, not being on the latest os ether hurts it or it hurts it to upgrade making the device a lag fest. My note 5 on marshmallow can do just as much of not more than my mom's iPhone on latest os. As long as monthly patches are sent that's what really matters. That's something that Google needs to focus on, security patches for all updated on time.
I have a few BlackBerry PRIV at least blackberry is doing me proud and keeping up on the monthly security patches. They are always on schedule or somehow ahead of it..
Google does fine bringing phones to the new OS. You probably aren't buying your phones from Google. I suppose Google could tell Samsung (and other OEMs) they can't use Android unless they commit to updates on ALL their models, but then I don't think Android would be as widely adopted by OEMs. If Google demanded some additional level of long term support, that would make the OS somewhat less 'free'.