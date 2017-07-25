You have questions about Android O and we have answers. Here's the skinny on what you need to know about Google's next.

Android O is upon us! Well, not really. But the second developer preview, and the first public beta, have been released and we're starting to uncover what Google has been doing with Android for the past year and what to expect when it's released.

Google says to expect the full version in late summer 2017 (and a Pixel 2 with some even newer features in October). For now, though, there's a beta that you can easily install.

Until the final release, we'll keep this page updated as the best place to find everything you need to know about Android O!

What's new in Android O

We have to start with all the changes under the hood that come with Android O. And we expect plenty of them!

With the first developer preview, we saw some exciting stuff that will have a big impact for developers and the apps they can make. New ways to use custom fonts and icons, a better way to deliver professional-level audio and awesome ways to connect with others for things like head-to-head gaming or local social applications.

The second developer preview added notification badges, support for picture-in-picture, autofill support, smart text selection, and TensorFlow Lite for improved apps with machine learning integration.

The third one fixed bugs, added a few new features and finalized the Android O APIs for developers.

The fourth one is considered a Release Candidate, and is nearly free of damning bugs.

How do I install the Android O beta?

Now that the second Android developer preview is available, Google has launched an official Android O beta. It's really easy to install — you don't need to go through command lines or the Android SDK — by following a brief set of instructions at the link below. It's also pretty easy to opt out if you want to go back to Nougat.

Should you install the Android O developer preview?

Sure!

Now that we're at the fourth Android O Developer Preview, and the third public beta, the build is considered a Release Candidate, and is safe to use for everyday activities. Developers can not only update their apps to support the latest Android O APIs (in fact, Google is forcefully encouraging them to do just that!) but users can expect a very stable experience using old apps and new.

What devices can install the Android O developer preview?

The Android O developer preview is available for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Pixel C and Nexus Player.

Remember, that doesn't mean Android O will be released for all of those devices, as we saw the Nexus 5 get developer previews for Android 7 and it was not part of the release. There is a lot of work behind the scenes with licensing and software versioning so just because a device can run the software doesn't mean it will officially see it.

What will Android O eventually be called?

Android O will be called Oreo. Probably.

As of Google I/O, we don't know the official name for Android O, but it's looking increasingly likely that Google will net a deal with Nabisco, the makers of Oreo, the way that it did with Nestle for Android 4.4 KitKat.

Will my phone be updated to Android O?

There's a good chance that if you have a phone that debuted in 2017, your phone will eventually be updated to Android O when it's released. It may not be until 2018, but it will happen. If your phone is from 2016, the chance of it being updated to Android O is less, but some manufacturers — Samsung, Motorola — will be updated.

If you have a Pixel or Pixel XL, or a Nexus 5X or 6P, your phone will be among the first to receive the final version of Android O.