Get ready to see a new tasty treat unveiled on Monday.
The next major version of Android, Android O will be completely unveiled Monday, August 21 to coincide with the solar eclipse. Google announced it would be live streaming the Android O announcement, appropriately enough, via its Eclipse homepage, which is typically used for its Eclipse developer documentation.
The page has links to NASA's own live stream of the Total Eclipse, which will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET, with the Android O reveal coming at 2:40 p.m. ET. For those of us that enjoy both space and Android, it's nice that we won't have to divide our attention. Now we just need to place last-minute bets on what the name will be.
Are you looking forward to the total eclipse or Android O reveal more? Let us know down below!
Reader comments
So in real time we're going to see a giant Oreo cookie eclipse the sun? Maybe with Also Sprach Zarathustra playing as a sound track?
Watch the Solar Eclipse or watch this....decisions decisions. Solar Eclipse it is!
Exactly. We'll get the Android O notes later, but as for the eclipse, there isn't anything that could be noted lol.
The announcement is after the eclipse, so you won't have to choose.
The live stream is directly after the eclipse.
You can watch both.