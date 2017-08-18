Get ready to see a new tasty treat unveiled on Monday.

The next major version of Android, Android O will be completely unveiled Monday, August 21 to coincide with the solar eclipse. Google announced it would be live streaming the Android O announcement, appropriately enough, via its Eclipse homepage, which is typically used for its Eclipse developer documentation.

The page has links to NASA's own live stream of the Total Eclipse, which will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET, with the Android O reveal coming at 2:40 p.m. ET. For those of us that enjoy both space and Android, it's nice that we won't have to divide our attention. Now we just need to place last-minute bets on what the name will be.

