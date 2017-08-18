Get ready to see a new tasty treat unveiled on Monday.

The next major version of Android, Android O will be completely unveiled Monday, August 21 to coincide with the solar eclipse. Google announced it would be live streaming the Android O announcement, appropriately enough, via its Eclipse homepage, which is typically used for its Eclipse developer documentation.

Android O

The page has links to NASA's own live stream of the Total Eclipse, which will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET, with the Android O reveal coming at 2:40 p.m. ET. For those of us that enjoy both space and Android, it's nice that we won't have to divide our attention. Now we just need to place last-minute bets on what the name will be.

Are you looking forward to the total eclipse or Android O reveal more? Let us know down below!

Android O