This is a full point release in terms of features and importance.

The speculation over what Android O's "tasty treat" nickname will be continues, but we now know that Android O will be marked as version 8.0 of the operating system. With Nougat currently topping out at Android 7.1.2, we have wondered how big of a leap Google would eventually claim Android O is — and apparently it thinks O is worthy of a full point designation.

Just looking at the initial Developer Previews and seeing fresh interface changes, tweaks to the notification system, under-the-hood performance improvements and more, you can see why Google thinks this is more of an 8.0 release rather than a 7.2 or 7.3. And this is, of course, before we see the full release later in the year where Google always holds back a handful of features to debut to consumers — the Developer Previews give you a hint, but not a view of the whole experience.

The version number is one more line item checked off — we're getting close to the final release of Android O.