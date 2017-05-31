Last year's phones are being updated to this year's OS.
Friendly neighborhood CEO Pete Lau has confirmed via Twitter that your OnePlus 3 and 3T will be updated to Android O. This announcement doesn't include a timeframe, which makes sense since Android O itself doesn't have a hard launch date, but at some point in the future this update will come.
A lot of you have been asking, so I'm proud to say Android O will come to OnePlus 3 and 3T.— Pete Lau (@petelau2007) May 31, 2017
While this announcement seems a little on the obvious side, it's important to remember OnePlus has a shaky history when it comes to delivering timely updates for its phones. The OnePlus 2 never got an update to Android N, and the OnePlus X eventually started seeing support from third-party maintainers. For several reasons, OnePlus 3 hasn't had these problems and is widely considered a quality turning point for the company in general.
Still, it's good to know that hype for the upcoming OnePlus 5 hasn't done anything to dampen support for the current OnePlus phones. Now all everyone has to do is wait, and we're all really good at that, right?
OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3
Reader comments
This confirmation is great! 😁
It's more meaningless than great to be honest.
They said the same about Nougat in the OnePlus 2 and now they are saying that they have "discontinued updates for dated devices".
Seriously. Why this company continues to be held to a different set of standards than every other Android manufacturer is beyond me. I'll be impressed when they aren't dropping support for everything that isn't their latest flagship.
I wonder how long until the 3 and 3T is a dated device not worthy of their time? But yeah, they've got that update situation really figured out. Let's praise them some more.
I'll believe it if it happens...