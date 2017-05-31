Last year's phones are being updated to this year's OS.

Friendly neighborhood CEO Pete Lau has confirmed via Twitter that your OnePlus 3 and 3T will be updated to Android O. This announcement doesn't include a timeframe, which makes sense since Android O itself doesn't have a hard launch date, but at some point in the future this update will come.

A lot of you have been asking, so I'm proud to say Android O will come to OnePlus 3 and 3T. — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) May 31, 2017

While this announcement seems a little on the obvious side, it's important to remember OnePlus has a shaky history when it comes to delivering timely updates for its phones. The OnePlus 2 never got an update to Android N, and the OnePlus X eventually started seeing support from third-party maintainers. For several reasons, OnePlus 3 hasn't had these problems and is widely considered a quality turning point for the company in general.

Still, it's good to know that hype for the upcoming OnePlus 5 hasn't done anything to dampen support for the current OnePlus phones. Now all everyone has to do is wait, and we're all really good at that, right?