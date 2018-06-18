In late-April, Google's plans for turning Android Messages into something of an iMessage competitor were revealed. There are a lot of moving parts with this effort, but one of the big ones appears to finally be coming to light — desktop messaging.

If you head to messages.android.com, you'll see a new website with a large bit of text saying you can "Text on your computer with Messages for web." There's a QR code to the right of this and instructions for scanning it through the Android Messages app on your phone.

As exciting as this is, you can't actually do anything with the site. The "Messages for web" tab in Android Messages should be accessible after tapping on the three dots at the top right of the app, but this isn't live at the time of publication.

Even so, we should expect all of this to go live anytime now. We first heard talk of a desktop site for Android Messages way back in February before Google made its announcement in April, and based on what we're seeing right now, it looks like all Google needs to do is flip the imaginary switch to give us access to this new toy.

Are you excited to start using Android Messages for web?

