To say that Google's had trouble creating and maintaining a messaging service to truly compete with iMessage would be the understatement of the century. We've seen countless attempts in the form of Hangouts, Allo, Duo, Android Messages, and others trying to offer the same experience that attracts and holds so many people within Apple's ecosystem. Each has brought good ideas to the table, but Google's yet to unify these ideas under one single umbrella to make things simple for the end-user. Thankfully, it looks like this will soon be changing. A recent teardown an upcoming version of Android Messages gave us a look at things Google has planned for a future release, and if all of this ends up going the way it looks like it will, we may soon have the iMessage competitor on Android that we've been waiting for for so many years. I know we've been teased and disappointed by Google in the past, but this is why going all out with Android Messages is Google's best chance yet at finally delivering a messaging solution that people will want and use. The things that Android Messages already does right

Asking your friends and family members to download an app just so you can talk to them is a conversation no one wants to have, but Android Messages is different. The app's been around on the Play Store for some time, and even if you download it to replace the default SMS app on a phone like the Galaxy S8, all of your existing conversations are still there. More importantly, some manufacturers already choose to use Android Messages as the default SMS app for their phones. Motorola, Nokia, Huawei, Sony, ZTE, and the Pixel phones (obviously) already do this, and Google's constantly trying to convince more and more OEMs to follow suit. The combination of this and Android Messages use of SMS makes it far more accessible than anything Google's done in the past, and while SMS as a platform has its limitations, Google seems to have found a workaround for this (more on that later). More: Huawei joins RCS movement by using Android Messages as default texting app Along with your basic text and emoji messaging, Android Messages can already do quite a lot. While it may not be as fully-fledged as something like WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger, you can use it to send a variety of animated stickers, photos, voice messages, your current location, and even money through Google Wallet (soon to be Google Pay). Again, all of this is being done through SMS. If you're on Project Fi, you can even use Android Messages to send Smart Replies — automatically generated responses that populate based on the context of your conversations. This is something that Google first introduced with Allo, and it's yet another step in turning standard SMS conversations into more feature-rich ones that users have access to out-of-the-box. What Google's got in the pipeline In its current form, Android Messages is a powerful texting app with a few fun features, clean design, and easy-to-use interface. Version 2.9 of the app was recently released to the Play Store, and while it doesn't bring a lot of user-facing changes, strings of code within the update reveal that Google has a lot of exciting things in the works. Here's a breakdown of what we can expect in the near future:

Screenshot from Web client for desktop texting — Android Messages is a great app, but in its current form, you can only access your conversations on your phone. In v2.9, snippets of code reveal that Google is preparing a web-based client so you can send and receive messages right on your computer. You'll go to a URL on your desktop/laptop, scan a QR code with your phone's camera, and that's all there is to it.

Texting over Wi-Fi — One of iMessage's best features is the ability to send /receive texts seamlessly through both your wireless service and over Wi-Fi networks. This is another feature Google aims to adopt, and it'll ensure you can stay in touch with all your contacts no matter what.

Higher-quality photos — You can already send pictures via Android Messages, but right now, the amount of compression that takes place results in a pixelated mess, since it mainly uses the old MMS standard. In the near future, Google will make it so you can send high-resolution photos that don't look like garbage.

Read and typing indicators — Most all messaging apps allow you to see when someone is typing and when your messages have been read. It's one of those things you don't really think about, but it's a core feature we've come to know and expect in early 2018. Once again, this is something that's coming soon to Android Messages. How Google can make it work this time While it's easy to look at all of these features and get excited, I also understand that this is someplace we've been before. Whether it be with Hangouts, Allo, or something else, Google's tried making compelling messaging services multiple times that never caught on the way it was hoping.