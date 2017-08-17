Based in Berlin, Germany, IFA is one of the biggest tech trade shows around, and it's also one of the oldest, with a 93-year history behind it. The first IFA was held way back in 1924. Six years later, the show was opened by the one and only Albert Einstein.

These days, IFA is a platform for just about everything with a chip or a radio antenna — connected gadgets, TVs, computers, wearables, and the nebulous mess known as IoT, the Internet of Things.

In recent times, it's always been a big launch venue for Android phones, though, and this year is no exception. We've got big, new launches coming up from LG, Sony, Samsung, BlackBerry, and others. And that's just the stuff we know about. The show is sure to bring some surprises along the way.

So let's jump into our preview and find out what to expect from Android at IFA 2017.