The ZTE Tempo Go made its debut last month, and the phone is now up for sale in the U.S. direct from ZTE for $79.99 . That's the price for the unlocked variant, and while the specs on offer are underwhelming, the overall experience should be considerably smooth thanks to Android Go .

As a refresher, Android Go is a lightweight version of Android designed for low-powered hardware. The OS comes with just nine pre-installed apps — including the likes of Google Go and Maps Go — and all of them are lightweight versions of Google services that take up less than half the space as the full-fledged clients.

The ZTE Tempo Go offers a 5.0-inch 854 x 480 display, quad-core 1.1GHz Snapdragon 210 chipset, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, microSD slot, 5MP rear camera, 2MP front shooter, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 2200mAh battery. Android Go is based on Oreo, and the software updates are delivered direct from Google.

The goal with Android Go is to provide a decent software experience on phones with entry-level hardware, and the pure Android interface coupled with the promise of quick updates makes it an enticing option in the sub-$100 segment.

See at ZTE