Google's Android Go initiative is all about making quality smartphones available for users no matter where they live or how much money they have to spend.

A big part of this comes from affordable hardware that's powered by Android Go, but along with this, Google also offers a wide array of Go apps. Go apps are designed to offer the core features of their regular counterparts while being better-suited for low-end hardware, and the ones we've seen so far are pretty darn great.

Most of these come installed on an Android Go phone by default, but you can download them on any phone no matter what you have. Without further ado, here are all the Go apps that are available right now!

Google Go

If you want the best of Google in a slim, lightweight package, that's where Google Go comes into play. Google Go allows you to do just about everything you would on the regular Google app, including searching the web for whatever you'd like, finding and quickly sharing GIFs, voice search, and more.

The home screen for Google Go has quick links to its top features, in addition to web apps for things like Twitter, Instagram, etc.

The best part? Google says that Google Go can help to save up to 40% of your data use compared to the regular Google app.

Download: Google Go (free)

YouTube Go

As much as we love YouTube, its Android app can be pretty demanding at times. With YouTube Go, you can access all of your favorite videos and YouTube features without having to worry about slow-downs on your phone or burning through too much data.

YouTube Go allows you to browse and watch all of the videos you'd find on the regular YouTube app while also giving you tools to download videos for offline viewing, sharing them with friends without using any data, and seeing exactly how many MBs a video is.

There isn't a subscription page or option for liking videos, but for an app that weighs in at just 9.4MB, there's a lot to like.

Download: YouTube Go (free)

Gmail Go

What's so awesome about Gmail Go is that it's virtually indistinguishable from the regular Gmail app. The interface is mostly unchanged, emails are grouped into smart categories such as Social and Promotions, Quick Replies are her, and there's support for both Gmail and non-Gmail email accounts.

The app is just 9.9MB in size and even comes with 15GB of free storage so you never have to worry about running out of space.

Download: Gmail Go (free)

Maps Go

Whether you're getting turn-by-turn directions, finding the number to a local restaurant, or finding a new coffee place to check out, Google Maps does it all.

Thankfully, all of Google Maps' best features are present in Maps Go.

There are over 70 different languages to choose from, information for more than 100 million places, and the app is a mere 167KB.

Download: Maps Go (free)

Assistant Go

The Google Assistant is one of the Google services I rely on the most, and whether you want to find out about the weather tomorrow or see how the commute is to work, Assistant Go offers the core features that make Assistant so great in a slimmed-down, 5.0MB app.

You can open Assistant Go by tapping on the app icon or long-pressing the home button if you have an Android Go phone, ance once you do, you can ask the Assistant to make phone calls, send texts, get turn-by-turn navigation, and more.

As great as all that is, Assistant Go can't currently set reminds, control smart home gadgets, or use assistant Actions.

Download: Assistant Go (free)

Files Go

As you use your phone over time, it can be easy to forget about old apps, pictures, and other local digital items that eat away at your internal storage. If you want some help reclaiming your precious space, that's where Files Go comes into play.

Files Go is chock-full of helpful features, offering easy access to delete old files you no longer need, a powerful search tool to find a certain photo or video you're looking for, and encrypted file sharing that doesn't require any sort of internet connection.

At just 8.2MB, Files Go packs a lot of bang-for-your-megabyte.

Download: Files Go (free)

Yahoo Mail Go

If you prefer Yahoo Mail over Gmail, Yahoo recently launched a lightweight version of its popular email app.

In Yahoo Mail Go, you can add Yahoo and non-Yahoo accounts, delete emails by swiping, quickly find coupons, and customize the interface with your favorite color.

The app requires Android 8.0 Oreo or higher in order to work and comes in at 10MB.

Download: Yahoo Mail Go (free)