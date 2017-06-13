Google's new Android Excellence category tells you what you should download from the Play Store, and what developers should emulate.

Google has launched a new category within its longstanding Editor's Choice section of the Play Store: Android Excellence.

According to the company, "We've seen a significant increase in the level of polish and quality of apps and games on Google Play," and is taking a quarterly approach to recognizing those titles. For users, an app highlighted by an Android Excellence tag offers "incredible user experiences on Android, use[s] many of our best practices, [has] great design, technical performance, localization, and device optimization." In other words, the best of the best.

The section will be refreshed four times per year, says Google, and while it's not clear how Android Excellence will differ from the apps found in the Editor's Choice category, it's good to see Google taking time to highlight the apps and games that will work well on its platform's phones, tablets and, soon, Chromebooks. Perhaps more importantly, though, these apps show developers what to emulate when they create their own apps and games, since Google often stresses the numerous best practices that devs should follow.

Some of the highlighted titles include Citymapper, Memrise, Vivino, Pocket, B&H Photo Video, Hitman GO, After the End: Forsaken Destiny, Reigns, and CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars.