As a regular consumer, deciding which Android phone is best for you can often be a real struggle. When you're in charge of a company and trying to find the best phone for your employees and co-workers, this struggle is exacerbated even more. To help alleviate some of the headaches that can come with this, Google is launching the Android Enterprise Recommended program.

Android Enterprise Recommended will highlight phones that Google deems to be the best fit for businesses/enterprises, and devices that are part of the program must be running Android 7.0 Nougat or later, offer zero-touch enrollment with bulk deployment to employees, run the latest Android security patches within 90 days of their release, and more.

These guidelines will be updated alongside the release of each new Android version, and for OEMs that have handsets within the program, they'll receive "an enhanced level of technical support and training from Google."

Android Enterprise Recommended is launching with 22 phones that meet its requirements, including:

Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL

BlackBerry KEYone and Motion

LG V30 and G6

Moto X4 and Z2 Force Edition

Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, P10, P10 Plus, P10 Lite, and P Smart

Nokia 8

Sony Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra, XZ1, XZ1 Compact, XZ Premium

More devices will be added to this list over the next few weeks and months, and Google says the framework for Android Enterprise Recommended will be expanded to other areas in 2018, including rugged and "dedicated" devices, mobile carriers, enterprise mobility management providers, and systems integrators.

