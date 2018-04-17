About once a month, Google releases distribution numbers that outline the various Android versions and the percentage of current devices they're running on. This data is meant for developers so they can create and update their apps according to which Android versions are the most popular, but they also give enthusiasts like us a glimpse into how quickly OEMs are adopting the latest and greatest the platform has to offer.

To source this data, Google tracks the Android versions of any devices accessing the Play Store over the course of a 7-day period. This ensures that only active Android gadgets are being accounted for and not your HTC Dream that's been sitting untouched in a drawer for the past few years. Any version that accounts for 0.1% or more is listed, but versions that have less than that are ignored. Without further ado, here's the current state of Android. April 2018

For April of 2018, Google tracked Android devices accessing the Play Store for 7 days with the collection period ending on April 16. The last report from February showed Oreo just barely accounting for more than 1% of Android devices, but that number has since climbed to 4.6% (4.1% being 8.0 and the other 0.5% going to 8.1). Nougat also sees an increase with a jump to 30.8% compared to 28.5% (7.1 and 7.0 combined), and Marshmallow is still trailing in second place at 26%. Comparing these numbers to February's findings: Gingerbread – No change

Ice Cream Sandwich – No change

Jelly Bean – 0.5% decrease

KitKat – 1.5% decrease

Lollipop – 1.7% decrease

Marshmallow – 2.1% decrease

Nougat – 2.3% increase

Oreo – 3.5% increase February 2018

February's report was the first time Android Oreo crossed the 1% threshold despite that version of the OS being released back in August of last year. Marshmallow continued with a tight grip at 28.1%, but this also marked the first time that Android Nougat jumped into first place with a combined total of 28.5% – that including versions 7.0 and 7.1. Additionally, Ice Cream Sandwich (4.0.3 to 4.0.4) also finally dropped to 0.4% from last January's 0.5%. January 2018