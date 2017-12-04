No functional changes this time around.

December is now upon us, and while that means snow, Christmas, and hot cocoa for some parts of the world, it also means a new security update for Android. Google officially released the December 2017 security bulletin on December 4, but this one's not nearly as intensive as last month's.

November's security bulletin was the first one that introduced functional updates as part of a monthly security patch with the new Pixel/Nexus bulletin, but there aren't any functional changes to be found this time around.

The 12-5 patch will start rolling out to Pixel and Nexus devices starting tomorrow, December 5, while the 12-1 patch will be used for other gadgets.

If you're interested in reading the full details for this month's bulletin, you can find the Android Security Bulletin here and the Pixel/Nexus one here.