As awesome as Android and Chrome OS are, there's still one area where Apple dominates with iOS and macOS — a reason to use both of them together. Things like Universal Clipboard and Handoff make it clear why you should you use an iPhone and Mac together, and according to a new report, Google will soon offer something similar.

Spotted by Mishaal Rahman, the Chromium Gerrit has been updated with something called "Better Together." Better Together is a new program that'll allow your Android phone and Chromebook to talk to one another, and the latest nightly build for Chrome Canary already has a placeholder page for it. It's said that there will be three main features for Better Together at launch, including: SMS Connect — Syncing of your SMS messages built directly into Chrome OS (likely different than Android Messages' new web client)

Instant Tethering — Your phone will automatically pop up on your Chromebook's Network page so you can tether to it without having to manually enable mobile hotspot (something the Pixel 2 already does with the Pixelbook)

Smart Unlock — You can unlock your Chromebook without entering your password if your phone is nearby