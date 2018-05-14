AMA. It's the kind of cultural phenomenon that could have only come from Reddit, but the term is now part of popular culture, and that's fine. Heck, we're happy about it.

See, for the launch of the OnePlus 6 this Wednesday, May 16 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 5PM BST, we're doing something a bit different. We're going to do a live Twitter AMA (it stands for Ask Me Anything, if you didn't already know) after the announcement, answering all of your questions about the new phone.

We'll have our video editor, Alex Dobie, on-site in London for the event, and I (that's Managing Editor, Daniel Bader) will be remote alongside MrMobile himself, Michael Fisher, to answer any and all questions you might have. (We're not going to say we've seen the phone, but we may have a bit of info that you don't 😉.)

How do you get involved? Send your questions to the @androidcentral Twitter account with the hashtag #ACOnePlus6AMA. You have to use the hashtag (and tweet @androidcentral) otherwise won't see it. Here's a sample question:

Hey @androidcentral, what does it feel like to #neversettle? #ACOnePlus6AMA