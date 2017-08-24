Samsung has announced the Galaxy Note 8 and we're excited to announce that Zizo Wireless is sponsoring a giveaway where one super lucky Android Central is going to win. Keep reading for details!

THE PRIZE: One Android Central reader will win an IOU for the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in their choice of available color! Three runners up will each get to choose a Zizo Bolt, ION, or Proton case for the phone of their choice.

THE GIVEAWAY: Head down to the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. Service is not included with the phone and is the responsibility of the winner. We also can't guarantee the phone works with your carrier, so make sure you check that before you enter. International winners will be responsible for any customs fees incurred during shipping.

The giveaway is open until September 8, 2017, and the winner will be announced right here after the closing date. Good luck!

Android Central is giving away the Samsung Galaxy Note 8! Enter to win now!