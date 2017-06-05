Get your hands on this hot new device.

The new HTC U11 is a beautiful phone, with a design that's truly unique to look at and solid to hold. The biggest new feature of the U11 is its "edge sense" technology, allowing you to literally squeeze the phone instead of using convenience keys. Be sure to check out our full review of the U11, because there are truly a lot of awesome new features you'll want to know about. When you're done there, come back here and enter to win one for yourself!

THE PRIZE: One Android Central reader will be taking home their choice (Sprint in blue or black; unlocked for AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon in blue, black, or silver) of brand new HTC U11!

THE GIVEAWAY: Head down to the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. The prize does not include service.

Android Central is giving away the all new HTC U11!

The giveaway is open until June 19th, and the winner will be announced right here shortly after the close date. Good luck!