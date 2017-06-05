Get your hands on this hot new device.
The new HTC U11 is a beautiful phone, with a design that's truly unique to look at and solid to hold. The biggest new feature of the U11 is its "edge sense" technology, allowing you to literally squeeze the phone instead of using convenience keys. Be sure to check out our full review of the U11, because there are truly a lot of awesome new features you'll want to know about. When you're done there, come back here and enter to win one for yourself!
THE PRIZE: One Android Central reader will be taking home their choice (Sprint in blue or black; unlocked for AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon in blue, black, or silver) of brand new HTC U11!
THE GIVEAWAY: Head down to the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. The prize does not include service.
Android Central is giving away the all new HTC U11!
The giveaway is open until June 19th, and the winner will be announced right here shortly after the close date. Good luck!
HTC U11
- HTC U11 review
- HTC U11 specs
- Manufacturing the U11: Behind the scenes
- Join our U11 forums
- HTC U11 vs Galaxy S8
- HTC U11 vs LG G6
Reader comments
Android Central is giving away the all new HTC U11!
Not available in the UK, boo!
Lol not in canada either could be unlocked by the receiver obviously the people in tech know how to unlock the devices
Not available in Australia. Maybe say in the title/article that it's US only.
Disregard.
I want this phone!
I'd love to win the Sprint Blue one
Unlocked AT&T in Amazing Silver, or Sapphire Blue, but I'll take Solar Red as long as you don't have to kill anyone for it ;)
USA only :(
Since I can't seem to win the Powerball....I reckon my odds will be much better in this giveaway.