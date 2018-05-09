The feature's currently exclusive to Pixel and Nexus phones, but later this year, it will open up to many more people.

For other manufacturers, wireless Android Auto will be implemented with the adoption of Android OS 9.0 or higher.

Google previously noted that it was "actively working" with other OEMs to bring Android Auto's wireless option to more devices, and rather than having to wait for individual brands to be supported, it looks like any phone running Android P or higher should work just fine.

Wireless Android Auto enables you to use your phone to power a supported infotainment system in your car with the Android Auto interface without having to physically plug in your phone. It's a pretty slick setup, so it's exciting to see that more people will get to join in on the fun once Android P's officially released later this year.

