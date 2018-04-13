Back at Google I/O 2017, Google announced that Android Auto was gaining a new wireless mode that allowed your phone to essentially connect to a Wi-Fi network your car/head unit put out so you could get the Android Auto experience without having to mess with any cables. Pioneer, Kenwood, and JVC announced a few units at CES 2018 that supported this feature, but up until now, it still wasn't live.

Thankfully, Google's finally ready to shine the spotlight on Android Auto's wireless side. As noted by Android Police, a member of the Android Auto team recently announced that this functionality is now available for Pixel and Nexus devices.

You'll need a Pixel/Pixel XL, Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL, Nexus 5X, or Nexus 6P and an Android Auto receiver that supports the wireless function in order for it to work, and you'll have to physically connect your phone to your car at least once to get things synced up for the first time.

In regards to other phones, Google says it's "actively working with phone manufacturers on adding software compatibility and hope to share more updates soon."

If you've been holding off on Android Auto, will the new wireless mode entice you to finally make the jump?

See at Amazon