If you own a Razer Phone , chances are you've been itching to get your hands on Android Oreo . The phone shipped with 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, and Razer's finally broken the silence and announced that Oreo is officially on the way.

On its Twitter account, Razer confirmed that it'll be skipping Android 8.0 and simply updating the Razer Phone to 8.1.

The update will be available for everyone to download in mid to late April, but if you want to get your hands on the new software earlier than that, you can manually download the Developer Preview right now.

The Developer Preview has the Feb. 5 security patch.

Razer hasn't provided a change log or release notes for its 8.1 update quite yet, but we should expect all of the basic Oreo features we've come to love – including picture-in-picture, better restrictions on apps running in the background, notification dots by app icons, and more.

The Developer Preview is said to come with the February 5, 2018, security patch, and assuming this is the same one that ships with the final build, the Razer Phone will be behind on patches by two months.

If you own a Razer Phone, what Oreo feature are you looking forward to the most?

