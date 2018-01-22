The latest feature in Android 8.1 Oreo introduces speed labels for public Wi-Fi networks.

Google has enabled a new feature in Android 8.1 Oreo that lets you see how fast a public Wi-Fi network is before you connect to it. Previously, all you could see was the signal strength indicator, so you had to manually connect to a network to gauge its speed. With the speed labels now in place, you can now get that information without having to connect to a public Wi-Fi network.

Public Wi-Fi can be spotty. For the first time, #AndroidOreo 8.1 lets you take out the guesswork & see the speed of networks before you hit connect. Rolling out now: https://t.co/lSzvCFgNk7 pic.twitter.com/60EmoPxUX4 — Android (@Android) January 22, 2018

If you're on a phone running Android 8.1, you should be able to see the speed of public Wi-Fi networks in your vicinity along with their signal strength. The labels are broken down into four categories, as noted below:

Slow: If you can use Wi-Fi calling, you can make phone calls and send texts (0 - 1 Mbps)

OK: You can read webpages, use social media, and stream music (1 Mbps - 5 Mbps)

Fast: You can stream most videos (5 Mbps - 20 Mbps)

Very Fast: You can stream very high-quality videos (20 Mbps+)

The feature certainly comes in handy as it takes the guesswork out of connecting to public networks. That said, it doesn't work with Wi-Fi networks that are protected by a password. If you don't want to use the feature, you can turn it off by heading to **Settings -> Network & Internet -> Wi-Fi -> Wi-Fi preferences -> Advanced -> Network rating provider -> None*.