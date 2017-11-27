It's that time again!
Just over a month after the first Android 8.1 Developer Preview release, we now have Developer Preview 2. Once again it's available for all of the latest devices from Google: Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus Player and Pixel C.
The biggest addition to Developer Preview 2 (aka Beta 2) is enabling preliminary support for the Pixel Visual Core on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. That's the dedicated photo co-processor that's been sitting in the phones unused since launch with a promise of coming to life in a later update. Google is calling this an "early version" of the Pixel Visual Core, so we won't see its full potential, but expectations are that this new processor will bring even faster photo performance and raise the bar for overall photo quality.
This will likely be the final Dev Preview release before 8.1 releases to everyone in December.
We're also expecting this latest Dev Preview to include the rest of the display tuning changes included in the last stable software release for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, as well as the November security patches.
Developer Preview 2 will be rolling out over the air to anyone enrolled in the Android Beta Program, whether you were previously enrolled or just sign up right now. If you're extremely impatient, you can also flash the update manually using downloads from Google and our handy step-by-step guide.
As originally noted by Google at the start of the 8.1 Developer Preview, this is likely to be the final DP release before 8.1 hits the stable channel by the end of December.
Does anyone want to wildly speculate what sorts of image processing and machine learning features will be coming to the Pixel 2 in the future with the activation of this core?
Not really, just pure Google amazing witchcraft.
I notice there is HDR+ Extended/Enhanced on the Pixel 2, accessible in the camera app through settings/advanced/HDR+ control. Currently this gives enhanced HDR but is slow. I assume this feature will be more easily accessible and will be much faster.
"Show manual control for HDR+. When this control is not shown, HDR+ is on." Sounds like this Advanced option is only for disabling the feature which is on by default. I agree with the assumption that this feature would be faster using the Pixel Visual Core.
How's about that KRACK patch? Did that make it to this DP2?
It's not in the November Security update, so I'm going with "probably not"....
Hope this core makes pictures better, I prefer to use Pixel 1 because image details are less blurry
Sooo, tempted to run the beta on my Pixel 2 XL. I do have it on my Nexus 6P, but of course it doesn't have the Pixel Visual Core.
Go for it! I run the preview on my 2 XL (which is my daily driver) with no known issues. IMO, it's very stable.
Or wait just a month for the stable release
I can only imagine how good this will be on the Pixel 2/XL. Even on a year old phone like my V20 the Google Camera API has done wonders for my night time photography and it's not even optimized for it. I'm still enjoying my V20 but Google's software processing has left me with nothing but confidence in allowing them to do all the work so I think I'll be getting the Pixel 3 next fall.
Will it fix this?
https://www.androidcentral.com/pixel-2-portrait-mode-derp
Will it fix you? Damn do you have a job?