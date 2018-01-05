Swiping woes.
Android 8.1 was a pretty minor update when it was released in early December, and while it added nice touches such as enabling the Pixel Visual Core and a new security patch, it also introduced a new bug that doesn't appear to have been fixed since it was discovered nearly a month ago.
On December 7, a thread was started on Google's support site titled "Android 8.1 Issues" with a user reporting that swiping up on the lock screen to enter their pin often doesn't work and requires them to swipe multiple times before it goes all the way up. Shortly after this, many other users responded with similar issues.
In addition to it being difficult to swipe up on the lock screen to go home or enter a PIN/password, it's also reported that it can often take multiple tries to swipe away a notification that's on the lock screen. This is something that I've been noticing on my Pixel 2, and I can confirm that it is extremely annoying to sometimes have to swipe three or four times just to dismiss a notification.
Along with issues on the lock screen, users have also noticed problems when trying to answer or decline phone calls. This is again something I've run into on the Pixel 2, and more times than not it requires multiple tries before the gesture is actually completed.
Based on Google's support site and Reddit, this is an issue that seems to be affecting both Pixel and Nexus devices running Android 8.1. We reached out to Google to see what's going on, but have so far only heard that the company is "looking into this." When we get a more detailed response, we'll be sure to let you know.
In the meantime, have you noticed any of these issues on your Pixel or Nexus phone?
Reader comments
I experienced it when I had my pixel 2 XL. It's not too bad but it is annoying when it happens.
Well Google sent me a 2 XL that the assistant kept getting stuck on the three dots strobing after much trouble shooting I sent it back. Now I'm sitting on $395 in credit in the Google store till the P3 comes next October. Google really needs to get inhouse control over hardware's QC and test hammer the crap out of it's device release software loads to stop these rediculus glitches. There is simply no excuse if you want to play in Apple's $$ ballpark for a top flight device to have Gremlins or Tribbles crapping out screens or software when you release your flagships. Honestly I think it's just "Piss Poor"
Agreed. First, my Nexus 5 power button failed, just out of warranty. Then my Nexus 6P began exhibiting the infamous "early shutdown" problem, also just out of warranty. (I'm still using it, but it's barely usable at this point.) Finally, my Pixel C tablet touch screen malfunctioned -- you guessed it -- just out of warranty. In fairness, Google graciously gave me a "one-time courtesy replacement" on the tablet, but it too malfunctioned. So now, I'm on my third Pixel C. (I've been using it for around one week; we'll see what happens.)
It's nice that Google replaced my tablet, but they wouldn't budge on my 6P. I doubt I'll ever buy another Google product.
doesn't surprise me, their phones have never had good quality, especially the nexus models from LG. Both the 5 and 5X overheated, and since pixels cost double of what the nexus did, i'm weary of giving them my money when the pixel 3 arrives and my nexus 5x won't receive more updates.
oneplus is cheaper, but they take too long to get updates.
I've noticed on my pixel 2 that when I swipe left for the newsfeed I can no longer swipe away articles. Instead I have to click the three dots in the top right and click hide story.
I have not noticed any of this on my pixel 2
I haven't experienced any of those issues on my Pixel 2 but I will say just a few minutes ago as I unlocked my phone the screen just stayed all gray. So I locked and unlocked again and was back to normal like nothing happened. Which was fine but is concerning.
Now aren't you glad you bought a Google phone so that you're always first to get the latest Android?
Like the Note 4 and Note 5 are still getting updates... Hmm... And currently on the Dec 2017 or Jan 2018 security patch...?
That would be apples to apples..
Matter of fact..... I am.
I hope I made your day
Same problem on my Pixel 2 XL. I was thinking this morning about multiple ineffective swipes to complete an action and was wondering if it was just me. In any event, it's nice to see this article and know I'm not too crazy.
I thought the same thing, but I had a similar issue with my HTC 10 on nougat. So I thought it was just me not swiping correctly.
I've been experiencing the same exact issues. I've also experienced the Bluetooth devices not showing their battery level in the quick settings, unless that's just for the Pixel Buds. I've also been experiencing Bluetooth issues where when I call someone or vice versa, if I have a Bluetooth device connected like say, my watch or headphones, it won't send sound to anything including the phone. Multiple calls have to take place before a connection can be properly established. I believe I've experienced this w/o Bluetooth devices connected. Love this phone though. Pixel 3 better be much more improved!
Stockholm syndrome. It's the only explanation.
I haven't noticed either of the issues listed in the article, mainly because I use fingerprint unlock and am not in the habit of swiping notifications on the lockscreen. BUT, I do try to pull down on the lockscreen so I can toggle things like flashlight on/off or put my phone into silent and I have noticed that sometimes it takes several tries to get that to stay all the way down so I can tap a button.
So, yes, it seems like something in the "the finger has slid this far which constitutes a swipe in this direction" variable is getting upset every now and then ... no matter which way you're swiping.
I've definitely noticed this on my Pixel 2 XL when trying to answer/decline calls.
Me to.
Another issue that is ongoing with no resolution is mentioned here: https://productforums.google.com/forum/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=foot...
The issue is broader than what is mentioned in that forum. I am on a pixel xl 1st gen and not using a mesh router and every time my phone wakes from sleep on wifi every device including my chromecasts and google homes all get kicked off wifi. It's incredibly annoying and there has been no update on what is going on since the beginning of Nov
I fixed the issue I factory reset the phone
I was given a Pixel XL by Google Fi as a replacement for my 6P (after multiple 6P replacements that never worked). It wasn't long after that I received the 8.1 update and so I just thought it was my phone. Nice to know it MIGHT get fixed. I say might because I did own a 6P!
Yep, I regularly experience both of the swiping issues discussed on my Pixel XL and thought it was just me. WooHoo!!! Misery loves company!
I have noticed this while trying to answer a call on my Pixel XL. No lock screen issue though
I'm having this issue with my Pixel C tablet, not able to swipe up to unlock the screen and draw my security pattern. Often, the only thing I can do is reboot the device.
Lol Google just can't catch a break with their Pixels this year.
Well hopefully the positives are they won't make the same mistakes going forward with the pixel 3
That's always the hope with them, isn't it? Maybe next year
Not sure if this is related, but tap to wake sometimes doesn't work for me.
Yeah tap to wake always seems busted. Nexus or Pixel. Grab a LG G6 and you'll see how it's supposed to work (not that their phone is perfect but they got tap to wake and sleep down)
I had to turn it off on my V30. The phone would be in my pocket (dress pants) and 911 kept calling me back. It must have bounced around and double tapped enough to do an emergency call.
Moto's implementation is great as well.
Lemme guess? Google has a fix to address this issue but it won't be available until the next coming months or with Feb update
Yes, I've noticed this too. I thought it was just me.
I started a thread here a few weeks ago...
https://forums.androidcentral.com/google-pixel-2-pixel-2-xl/855723-pixel...
Welp.. I guess I know what update NOT to download on my 6P.
But... but... but... one of the main reasons to buy a Google phone is to get the latest updates first.
"Fast updates though"- pixel (Google's beta testers) users
Best Android phone you can buy.
Buzzing speakers
Disabled bootloader unlocking [fixed]
Muted mic issue
Issue installing October OTA
Slower finger reader [8.1]
Failing portrait mode
Unresponsive headphone adapter
Unresponsive touchscreen near edge [fixed]
Bluetooth connectivity problems
Unable to use Google Assistant with bluetooth [fixed?]
Poor audio quality when recording video [fixed]
Random reboots <<kernel panic!="">>
Strange banding display - LED allergy
Locking/unlocking flash attack
Clicking [fixed]
High pitched sound
Launched without saturated color mode [fixed]
Shipped without an operating system [fixed, right?]
Uneven "grainy" appearance
Off-angle blue-shifts
Thick bands of darkness or bright color
Android Auto crashing
Slow to charge
One FFS speaker louder than the other
Multi-touch broken in games since 8.1 update
Black crush/smear when scrolling (same as banding?)
Poor audio volume for message recording
Swipe problems since 8.1 update
Bluetooth battery level problems
Ha ha. To name a few...😎
Now I have to add "'WiFi disconnect/reconnects when there are multiple Access Points" and in some cases, it knocks all your other devices off the network.
Also, isn't there some problem where everything dark turns totally black in a movie when you reduce the brightness?
I had the same issue and eventually had to reboot my Pixel XL. Afterwards, I was locked out of my cellphone until I contacted the Pixel Hardware Support Team.
Oh, and calls defaulting to speaker phone when they're not supposed to. I forgot about that one.
What phone do you use?
I use the $4 Freedom 251. Best phone I've ever used.
Three more reasons the 2 XL was named best phone by android central:
No expandable micro SD storage
No headphone jack.
A very average 4GB RAM
Good article. Thank you, I've now blocked auto Android OS updates.
Thank you, pixel owners, for subjecting yourselves to the 'pure android experience' as Android OS beta testers.... Hahaha!
Thank you haters for revealing what little spark you have left in your meaningless lives. You are the beta testers for the pure life experience and teach us all on how not to live out our lives.
I wish nothing but success for Google through their Pixel phones.
In fact, I wish they had made a better phone than what I purchased... Because I would have purchased it.
But the truth is Google doesn't make the best Android phone with anywhere near the best specs.
The merged Google & HTC phone engineers will need two to three years to produce something worthy of a premium price.
If I were looking for a phone...
The industry is close enough to 5G that in North America, I wouldn't pay the top early adoption price for any 4G mobile phone.
Upcoming 5G networks a game changer and no 4G phone will be worth anything once 5G rolls out.
Wow. I knew it had issues, but I didn't realize how many. After my 6P and Nexus 9 experiences, I won't be buying Google hardware again, especially at the prices that junk is being peddled for these days.
Don't have the issue on either my 2 or 2XL.
I used to have a Nexus 6 and I loved that phone I am now on a pixel and every day I swear it's the least stable phone I have ever owned besides my Samsung note 4. It's Monday blowing that Android got released with this swipe bug because this bug has been bothering me since the first day that I had the beta of 8.0 which for me was some time in August.... Google needs to get their act together because pixel should be the most bug free way to enjoy android
My Note 4 was incredibly unstable when it had Lollipop (memory leaks). But after Marshmallow, it was like a rock. Until it died completely, which pissed me off. It was just short of 3 years old, and my ancient S3 is still working fine.
Love my Pixel 2, but have been a little irked by the following: last few days my tap to wake feature is hit and miss; have to swipe up/down several times to answer/decline calls about 50% of the time for last few weeks; last few weeks at least, people say they just called and I was literally holding the phone in my hand, the screen won't turn on when someone calls and it doesn't ring, I only get lucky if my Bluetooth headset buzzes to let me know; side note when I ask the assistant to send a text, it listens, types it on the screen, and then closes. Crossing my fingers these are in upcoming updates! Still love the phone big time!
I'm noticing an issue when I'm scrolling through Twitter where if my thumb lands on a photo while I'm scrolling through my Twitter feed, a ripple effect occurs, much like when one throws a rock into a lake. This is a new thing for me. Maybe it's related to this?
The Trump affect. He is in your head. Its actually all ok.
🙄
I have noticed these. Also have an issue of phone calls defaulting to speaker phone. I have to tap the speaker phone button to ACTUALLY turn on speaker, and then turn it off again for the call to be in " non-speaker" mode.
Yes!!! Yes! Yes! I've noticed these things and more importantly to me I use the Fleksy keyboard which allows you to swipe to delete words and put in spaces. It misswipes 40% of the time causing me to add characters I don't want in my words. I actually ripped off my screen protector thinking it was the problem.
Here is an example of me swipingfgwithdgthe nistakessffrom misswipes
Gah!
No issues here on my pixel 2 XL, my co workers, or my wife's pixel 2.
I wonder if this is related to the failed scrolling issue I've been experiencing in Chrome.
Whenever I am scrolling through an article I will experience at least one failed swipe. Super subtle, but annoying.
That's just how laggy and janky a Pixel 2 is.
Upgrade to a Note8 or an OP5T for a buttery smooth experience you can't get from Google phones.
Google has lost the fundamentals why they grew, it is to make life better not harder, Pixel 2 is worthless and I am stuck with it.
Is it just me or is there a new issue every single month when they release an update? Almost makes me glad I only get 1 stable update every few months on my Moto.
Same issue here. This is my first Google phone and I bought it as I thought it would be the best android experience there is. I was wrong. I am experiencing bugs on daily basis and there seems to be hundreds of people with same issues, yet nothing is fixed months after phone release.
My current issues:
- misses screen inputs/taps. Double tap won't be zoom in in Photos until several tries, same for zoom out
- double tap to wake is hit and miss, sometimes not working at all.
- difficult to swipe away notifications from lock screen or swipe up to unlock
- getting camera fatal error message and camera app still freezes after factory reset and update to 8.1, repeating camera fatal error over and over
- home screen widget never shows any upcoming events if created on web or though another account like exchange, only when manually created on the phone. super stupid
- Bluetooth is totally unusable. Dropped connections in a car, audio that won't go neither in connected Bluetooth device nor phone speaker itself
- the audio dongle to connect wired headset rarely works and requires phone reboot with it connected to work
I was on BB Priv and even there first try in android had way less bugs that this.
Wouldn't be able to confirm the issue... Google still hasn't pushed 8.1 to my Nexus (5X) device.
I'm experiencing the problem answering phone calls on my P2XL. I'm not having any other problems, though.
Haven't had a single issue with my Pixel XL. Don't know if the fact that I use Nova Launcher and fingerprint to unlock have anything to do with it.