The perks of buying unlocked.
The HTC U11 isn't the most exciting phone of 2017, but for those in the market for a device with a stunning design, fast performance, and an excellent camera, it's still a really good choice. The U11 shipped with a close to stock build of Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and thanks to HTC's restraint of going too crazy with modifications of the OS, the phone is already scheduled to receive an update to 8.0 Oreo.
HTC's Vice President of Product Management, Mo Versi, took to Twitter on November 26 to announce that Android 8.0 Oreo would soon be available for the U11 and that it'll be rolling out on November 27.
This update will be available specifically for the unlocked model of the U11, but Versi says that HTC is working with Sprint (and presumably other carriers) to get Oreo out to other variants of the phone as quickly as possible.
Additionally, if you're the owner of an HTC 10, U Ultra, or U11 Life, Versi confirmed that an Oreo update for all of these phones is still in the works.
HTC U11
- HTC U11 review
- HTC U11 specs
- Manufacturing the U11: Behind the scenes
- Join our U11 forums
- HTC U11 vs Galaxy S8
- HTC U11 vs LG G6
Reader comments
Android 8.0 Oreo for unlocked HTC U11 will be available November 27
Excellent phone should only get excellenter with Oreo and an update to Sense.
Yes, excellenter. It's a real word.
That's a belter.
It's a perfectly cromulent word.
Well, it's certainly been exciting for me, and the only other phone I would consider trading it for is the U11 Plus. That's my opinion, so don't get offended if you preferred something else ;)
I'm on day 2 on a single charge with 36 hours of runtime, 4h 36m of SOT, and lots of gaming and YouTube and music. Battery is at 30% with 15 hours estimated use remaining.
Add to that a bright punchy QHD screen, a larger display area for full screen viewing than just about every 2:1 screen phone, and the only flagship that provides better audio than is possible with a 3.5 jack.
Well I guess we'll see if the Oreo update keeps me from selling this thing for a note 8. Fantastic phone I just am all Samsung with my other devices.
Great news! Is the thinking around here still, following such a major update, to do a factory reset? Thx.
Congrats to HTC to being I believe the first non-Google phone to update to Oreo!
Uh, not any close.
Sony Xperia XZ Premium, XZs and XZ, as well as Nokia 8 got them earlier.