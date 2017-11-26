The perks of buying unlocked.

The HTC U11 isn't the most exciting phone of 2017, but for those in the market for a device with a stunning design, fast performance, and an excellent camera, it's still a really good choice. The U11 shipped with a close to stock build of Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and thanks to HTC's restraint of going too crazy with modifications of the OS, the phone is already scheduled to receive an update to 8.0 Oreo.

HTC's Vice President of Product Management, Mo Versi, took to Twitter on November 26 to announce that Android 8.0 Oreo would soon be available for the U11 and that it'll be rolling out on November 27.

This update will be available specifically for the unlocked model of the U11, but Versi says that HTC is working with Sprint (and presumably other carriers) to get Oreo out to other variants of the phone as quickly as possible.

Additionally, if you're the owner of an HTC 10, U Ultra, or U11 Life, Versi confirmed that an Oreo update for all of these phones is still in the works.