Don't expect any Oreo updates until April.
The ZTE Axon 7 was one of 2016's best mid-rangers, and earlier this month, it was confirmed that the phone would be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo at some point in 2018. Since then, ZTE Germany has taken to its official forums with a more precise time frame of when to expect the update.
According to ZTE, the Axon 7 will get the Oreo update in April of 2018. Having to wait four more months for Oreo certainly isn't ideal, but then again, it could be worse.
In addition to this, ZTE also says that the update will bring "our new Stock +UI." We aren't sure exactly what this will entail, but the name suggests that the software experience will be a lot closer to what's found on stock Android. ZTE's custom Android skins have never been particularly bad, but you'll never find us complaining about OEMs taking a lighter approach to Android customization.
If you've still got an Axon 7, what would you like to see with Stock+ UI?
Reader comments
Dark mode
Reading mode!
And although this is not a UI thing, I would like the update to support adoptable storage with micro SD cards.
I really miss this phone. What a wonderful phone this was when it first came out
I had an Axon 7 - it was a great phone with two exceptions: lousy camera (which I could deal with) and lousy signal reception, which was a deal breaker. Good to see ZTE still supporting it.
Who wants O when P is coming out? Lol
Anyone still on Nougat.
This is freaking awesome! Thanks for the great news!
Nice to see them still supporting it. But they need to stop playing and put out an Axon 8 already.
I've never really had signal reception issues with mine except in the areas that everyone else has problems with AT&T reception in the St. Louis suburbs no matter what phone they use. Besides the camera shake issue it's not that bad for me. Just have to tinker a bit with the settings.
Looking forward to the update!
The gift that keeps giving! Go ZTE!
Better to get it then not. Just wish it was earlier.