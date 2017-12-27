Don't expect any Oreo updates until April.

The ZTE Axon 7 was one of 2016's best mid-rangers, and earlier this month, it was confirmed that the phone would be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo at some point in 2018. Since then, ZTE Germany has taken to its official forums with a more precise time frame of when to expect the update.

According to ZTE, the Axon 7 will get the Oreo update in April of 2018. Having to wait four more months for Oreo certainly isn't ideal, but then again, it could be worse.

In addition to this, ZTE also says that the update will bring "our new Stock +UI." We aren't sure exactly what this will entail, but the name suggests that the software experience will be a lot closer to what's found on stock Android. ZTE's custom Android skins have never been particularly bad, but you'll never find us complaining about OEMs taking a lighter approach to Android customization.

If you've still got an Axon 7, what would you like to see with Stock+ UI?