And then there were two.

Just about a week ago, Verizon became the first carrier to roll out Android 8.0 Oreo to the Moto Z2 Force. We suspected that other carriers would soon follow in Big Red's footsteps, and now T-Mobile has done just that by pushing out the update to its version of the phone as well.

The software experience on the Z2 Force was already one of its most redeeming qualities, and the bump to Oreo only helps to improve it. Picture-in-picture is extremely useful, the ability to snooze individual notifications is a godsend, and the overall better performance/battery life is something we don't expect anyone will have an issue with.

T-Mobile appears to have started sending out the Oreo update late last night, so if it hasn't hit your Z2 Force just yet, keep an eye out for it over the next couple of days.

AT&T and Sprint – the ball is in your court.