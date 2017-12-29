And then there were two.
Just about a week ago, Verizon became the first carrier to roll out Android 8.0 Oreo to the Moto Z2 Force. We suspected that other carriers would soon follow in Big Red's footsteps, and now T-Mobile has done just that by pushing out the update to its version of the phone as well.
The software experience on the Z2 Force was already one of its most redeeming qualities, and the bump to Oreo only helps to improve it. Picture-in-picture is extremely useful, the ability to snooze individual notifications is a godsend, and the overall better performance/battery life is something we don't expect anyone will have an issue with.
T-Mobile appears to have started sending out the Oreo update late last night, so if it hasn't hit your Z2 Force just yet, keep an eye out for it over the next couple of days.
AT&T and Sprint – the ball is in your court.
Reader comments
Despite all the hate Moto gets with its acquisition with Lenovo it still is doing better than most in terms of updates. XD
Nice, I wonder when the T-Mobile Note 8 will get the official love...not the unreleased version out their.
my t-mobile Z2 Force has not got the update yet, but it is pretty great they are pushing it out relatively quickly
I want my Moto X4 to get Oreo already, jeez!
It's possible the T-Mobile update is only to beta participants and a few lucky accidents. I have two T-Mobile Z2s and only one got the update; I'm not in any beta program. So far no one else on the T-Mobile Android forum is reporting getting anything.
It installed fine with no immediate problems. The two obvious changes are the Settings menus and now the Visual Voicemail app connects; it didn't on 7.1.1.
The T-Mobile Moto Z2 software update page now says "Phase: T-Mobile Testing: Version 8.0 Oreo."
Just checked mine and nothing.