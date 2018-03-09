While we wait around for LG's big flagship for 2018, the V30 remains the company's best and most powerful phone currently on the market. The LG V30 shipped with Android 7.1.2 Nougat, but now it's being updated to 8.0 Oreo — as long as you bought the phone from Verizon.

Multiple LG V30 owners who purchased the phone through Verizon Wireless are getting software updates that upgrades the phone to Oreo. The update weighs in at 1702.3 MB, and it brings all of the Oreo goodies you've come to expect.

Verizon appears to be the only carrier in the U.S. that's pushed Oreo to the V30 so far, but I'd expect AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile to follow its footsteps soon.

If you've got a V30 on Verizon, have you gotten your Oreo update yet?

