The update will first be rolled out incrementally and then expand to more users.

OnePlus recently announced the 5T as its latest flagship handset, and while the phone does have a lot to offer, one area of annoyance lies with the fact that it won't receive an official build of Android Oreo until some point in 2018. However, if you own a OnePlus 3 or 3T, an over-the-air update for Oreo is rolling out now. An open beta for Oreo on the 3/3T began in October, but this update is being made available for all users as an official build.

With this being an update to Oreo, you'll soon have access to the likes of notification dots, picture-in-picture, Google's Autofill API, and smart text selection. However, in typical OnePlus fashion, you'll also find a variety of custom tweaks to elevate your Oreo experience even more.

OnePlus has added a new folder design within its launcher, there's now an option to upload photos you've taken directly to Shot on OnePlus, and the recently announced Parallel Apps feature that allows you to have two separate instances of the same application is here as well. Lastly, the update comes with the September security patch (and strangely not the more recent November one).

The Oreo/OxygenOS 5.0 update will be rolling out incrementally at first starting today and then expand to more and more users over the coming days.